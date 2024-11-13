Talking about Priyanka Chopra, Arjun admitted that she was already a big star when they made the film.

Arjun Kapoor recently opened up about his experience working with Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra in the 2014 film Gunday. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Arjun shared how special the film was for him, particularly his bond with Ranveer and his admiration for Priyanka.

Arjun recalled how he and Ranveer were given the lead roles in Gunday even though they were new to the industry. He praised director Ali Abbas Zafar for presenting them in a way that made the film stand out. “The way Ali shot us, the way he presented us with the songs, scale, styling, and attitude was amazing,” Arjun said. He also mentioned that Gunday gave him and Ranveer a chance to show their great chemistry, which fans continue to enjoy even today.

Talking about Priyanka Chopra, Arjun admitted that she was already a big star when they made the film. “Priyanka Chopra was a big star… she still is, but she was out of our league, just like she is in the film,” Arjun said. He also spoke highly of Irrfan Khan, who played an important role in the movie, and how working with such experienced actors made the experience special.

Arjun also shared that Gunday would have been an even bigger hit if it had been released today. He explained, “Back then, the trend was different, but now Gunday’s larger-than-life style and action are exactly what people enjoy watching.”

Arjun is currently seen in Singham Again, where he plays the villain Danger Lanka. The film has been a big success at the box office, crossing Rs 130 crore in just four days and reaching Rs 173 crore in its first week.

Arjun’s thoughts on Gunday show his respect for his co-stars and how proud he is of the film’s lasting impact. The chemistry between Arjun and Ranveer, along with the star power of Priyanka and Irrfan, made the movie unforgettable.