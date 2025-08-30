Priyanka Chopra turns wildlife photographer in Kenya during Globetrotter shoot: SEE PICS

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Priyanka Chopra turned wildlife photographer in Kenya while shooting SS Rajamouli’s Globetrotter (SSMB29) with Mahesh Babu. Sharing BTS photos, she gave fans a glimpse of Africa’s beauty. The $116 million film promises thrilling adventures, with its first look due in November.

Latest News

Muskan Verma

Updated : Aug 30, 2025, 04:36 PM IST

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas is blending work with adventure in Africa. Currently shooting for SS Rajamouli’s much-anticipated film, tentatively titled Globetrotter (SSMB29), in Kenya, Priyanka has been treating fans to stunning behind-the-scenes pictures that showcase her love for wildlife, travel, and photography.

Priyanka Chopra’s African diaries

Between shoot schedules, Priyanka has been exploring Nairobi’s lush landscapes. From relishing authentic local food to capturing wildlife through her lens, the actress turned into a wildlife photographer during her downtime. She shared breathtaking pictures on Instagram, leaving fans impressed with her off-screen adventures.

Fans from Kenya flooded her posts with love, urging her to return and explore more of the country. Comments like “Nothing quite like a holiday in Africa” and “Come back to Kenya again, you haven’t explored everything yet” reflected the warmth she received.

More about SS Rajamouli’s Globetrotter (SSMB29)

Priyanka Chopra recently joined the new schedule of SSMB29, directed by SS Rajamouli and starring Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead. South star Prithviraj Sukumaran also plays a pivotal role in the big-budget film.

Touted as one of India’s most ambitious projects, Globetrotter is being made on a budget of nearly 1020 crore . Reports suggest Mahesh Babu will portray a rugged explorer embarking on a high-stakes mission across uncharted terrain. Inspired by Indiana Jones and African adventure classics, the story promises wild landscapes, ancient legends, thrilling mysteries, and a powerful enemy.

A film with global reach

According to reports, the film will combine breathtaking action with edge-of-the-seat drama, marking a milestone in Indian cinema’s global reach. The makers are expected to unveil the first look in November 2025, making the anticipation even higher.


