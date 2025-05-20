Priyanka Chopra Jonas turned heads at Bvlgari's exclusive event in Italy, as she stunned in a beige dress with exquisite jewellery.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas once again mesmerised the fashion world at Bvlgari's intimate event in Taormina, Sicily, on May 19, 2025. Chopra has been a global ambassador for the high-end brand since 2021 and has always been an outstanding figure at Bvlgari's high-profile events, and this year was no different.

She wore a vintage cream-colored shift dress by Dior, complete with a sheer overlay stippled with fine floral appliqués. Accompanying her outfit, she showcased a show-stopping diamond and ruby jewellery set, pulled her hair back in a messy updo, and chose earthy makeup tones that accentuated her all-natural look. On the night, Chopra was spotted with fellow Bvlgari ambassador Lisa from Blackpink, generating excitement among fans and fashionistas. Their public appearance together highlighted Bvlgari's effort towards fusing Eastern and Western elements through its eclectic brand ambassadors.

Professionally, Chopra keeps going bigger worldwide. She will be playing MI6 agent Noel Bisset in the action comedy movie 'Heads of State,' which also features John Cena and Idris Elba and is due for release on July 2, 2025. She also stars in 'The Bluff,' a swashbuckling drama in which she plays a past female pirate in 19th-century Caribbean and is being directed by Frank E. Flowers.

Chopra is also coming back to Indian cinema with a part in S.S. Rajamouli-directed action-adventure movie 'SSMB29' alongside Mahesh Babu, with it being her return to Bollywood after quite a number of years.