ENTERTAINMENT

Priyanka Chopra turns heads in chic skirt‑blouse look at Abu Dhabi summit; SEE pics

Priyanka Chopra impressed at the Bridge Summit in Abu Dhabi in a plum skirt-and-blouse set, with natural makeup, soft waves and minimal jewellery, showing effortless elegance and confirming her status as a global fashion icon.

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Dec 09, 2025, 05:51 PM IST

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra recently attended the Bridge Summit in Abu Dhabi and looked stunning. She decided on a two-piece skirt and blouse set in a plum colour, which was unadorned but still very classy. Her clothing demonstrated good taste and self-assurance without being overly.

What she wore:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Priyanka Chopra wore a deep plum skirt and blouse set at the Bridge Summit in Abu Dhabi. The sleeveless top was characterised by a deep sinking neckline and subtle tassel accents, while the skirt featured a flowy fishtail design that lent the whole outfit a touch of grace. Around her neck, she wore a silk scarf, which was a small but smart addition to the outfit's overall subtle and sophisticated character.

She kept her makeup simple, like soft blush, mauve-pink lips, muted brown eyeshadow and lightly contoured cheeks. She opted for a minimalist approach to her jewellery and wore diamond half-hoop earrings, statement rings and metallic gold pumps. The beauty of her simple yet elegant styling not just highlighted her but also contributed to her effortless, glamorous look.

Also read: Dhurandhar box office collection day 4: Ranveer Singh BEATS Salman Khan, passes Monday's test with flying colors, crosses Rs 150 crore

Why she stands out: 

What makes Priyanka Chopra noticeable is her charming personality and graceful presence. Her plum skirt and blouse at the Bridge Summit held in Abu Dhabi were a perfect combination of style and simplicity, which proved that sophistication was not about flashy or heavily embellished outfits. The soft waves of her hair accentuated the smoothness of her skin and the delicacy of her features, and her makeup was also very natural. She wore only a minimum of jewellery and accessories, which added just the right amount of sophistication to her look without making her look overwhelming.

By introducing an understated yet chic styling, Priyanka echoed the modern elegance with that loud volume, and in this way, she proved the very fact that she is a fashion icon and a trendsetter not only in Bollywood but also on the global stage.

