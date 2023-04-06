Search icon
Priyanka Chopra to share screen space with John Cena and Idris Elba in upcoming film Heads Of State

Priyanka Chopra will be seen with John Cena and Idris Elba in the new film Heads of State.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 06, 2023, 07:00 AM IST

Credit: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

On Wednesday night, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and revealed that she will be seen sharing screen space with John Cena and Idris Elba in Amazon Studios’ upcoming film Heads Of State.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

As soon as she shared this news, fans started reacting to it. One of them wrote, “she is unstoppable,” and the second one said, “all the very best queen @priyankachopra god bless always way to go keep making India proud we love u.” The third person commented, “With every project you take up !!! My heart goes so happy and pours out with best wishes for you!! So much to take inspiration from heart.”

Meanwhile,  as someone who worked in the Hindi film industry for a long time before making a career in Hollywood, Citadel star Priyanka Chopra Jonas says it is exciting to be part of a series that is taking entertainment ‘beyond borders and language’ through an intersection of stories from different countries.

Citadel, an ambitious spy drama slated to debut on Prime Video on April 28, will act as the flagship show that will blend with local shows already under production in India and Italy, starring Matilda De Angelis, Varun Dhawan, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, respectively.

Chopra Jonas, who plays elite spy Nadia Sinh in the series, spoke about the ‘cross-pollination of cultures in a global press conference in late February. "It was so exciting to me as someone who worked for a very long time in a non-English medium to see the success of subtitled work in English language territories. But the ambition of this show, which was so attractive to me in the beginning, is kind of like the social experiment of it.

"If the flagship show is the English language, you have an Indian show, you have an Italian show, and the characters and the storylines kind of blend into each other," the Los Angeles-based actor said in the press conference, which was also attended by PTI. The actor hopes this blend of stories will lead people to tune into stories of different languages. (With inputs from PTI)

