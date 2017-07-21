Priyanka Chopra to be guest of honour at TIFF 2017

Priyanka Chopra will be the guest of honour at the Toronto international film festival's annual soireee on September 6.

The "Quantico" actress will be feted at the TIFF Bell Lightbox, a day before the prestigious event officially gets started with an opening night film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The event will feature Priyanka in conversation with festival artistic director Cameron Bailey, where she is expected to talk about her Bollywood career, before foraying into Hollywood.

Priyanka recently made her Hollywood movie debut with "Baywatch" alongside Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron.

The festival will run from September 7-17.

