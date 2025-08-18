'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Priyanka Chopra stuns in satin emerald dress at Jonas family celebration, SEE PICS

Priyanka Chopra wowed in a satin emerald gown at a family celebration for Nick Jonas' parents. Nick kept it classic in a black tux. Together, they delivered a stunning fashion moment, blending elegance, balance, and personal charm.

Muskan Verma

Updated : Aug 18, 2025, 06:12 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra stuns in satin emerald dress at Jonas family celebration, SEE PICS

Priyanka Chopra turned heads yet again this time at a family gathering in the US. Celebrating two special anniversaries in one night, the actress stood out in a satin emerald gown that defined understated glamour, while Nick Jonas complemented her in a sharp black tuxedo.

Priyanka Chopra’s emerald moment of elegance

For the intimate celebration marking her uncle Vimal’s 43rd anniversary and Nick Jonas’ parents’ 40th, Priyanka embraced a rich, jewel-toned emerald satin gown. The halter-neck silhouette, dramatic open back, and soft sheen gave the dress a luxe, red-carpet feel without going overboard. Her minimalist styling and glowing skin allowed the outfit to take centre stage.

She pulled her hair into a neat bun and opted for minimal jewellery with just a pair of gold earrings adorned with green stones that perfectly echoed her dress. The look balanced modern Western cuts with subtle Indian charm.

Nick Jonas goes classic in black tux

Nick Jonas chose a timeless black tuxedo, perfectly styled to match Priyanka’s jewel-toned glam. His minimal, polished look gave space for Priyanka’s outfit to shine while still holding his own with effortless sophistication. Together, the couple looked coordinated yet never competing. A masterclass in modern couple dressing.

A night of music, family and subtle statements

The event also featured a live performance by the Jonas Brothers, turning the private function into a musical evening. In the middle of this celebration, Priyanka added a thoughtful Independence Day wish for India, adding a personal, patriotic touch to the night.

