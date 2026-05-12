Priyanka Chopra shares photo of sweet Mother's Day note from daughter Malti Marie: 'She knows me so well'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared an adorable handmade Mother’s Day note from daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, leaving fans emotional with the sweet mother-daughter moment.

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a heartwarming Mother’s Day moment with fans after posting a sweet handmade note written by her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. After that, the post quick grab the attention on social media, with fans praising the adorable bond between the mother and daughter.

Priyanka Chopra shares daughter’s sweet note:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently shared a post in which she posted a colourful handwritten note which her daughter Malti Marie created on social media for Mother's Day. The actress expressed her deep emotional connection to the present through her words. She knows me so well, which she followed with an emotional emoji. The note was titled 'All about my Mama' and featured cute details about Priyanka's favourite things from Malti's perspective.

What Malti Marie wrote:

Malti has made a handmade card and in that handmade note, she mentioned that Priyanka’s favourite colour is red and that she loves eating spicy food. She also wrote that her mother’s favourite drink is water and guessed that Priyanka would like a scrunchie for her bun. The little one further wrote that Priyanka enjoys playing in the pool with her and always says, 'I love you.' The note ended with a sweet message that read, 'Love, Malti Marie. Age 4. Happy Mother’s Day!' The card was positioned next to a festive Mother’s Day decoration setup, which displayed flowers and balloons, thus creating a more special atmosphere for the celebration.

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Priyanka Chopra’s current work schedule:

The actress Priyanka Chopra is presently shooting her upcoming project Varanasi in Hyderabad. The actress had previously posted travel photos to her social media while she declared her intention to attend a work-related event. Priyanka shared her family and motherhood experiences with her followers through her latest social media update despite her packed schedule.

Priyanka Chopra is currently in Hyderabad for the shoot of her upcoming project, reportedly titled Varanasi. Earlier, the actress had shared glimpses from her travel journey and mentioned that she was heading for a professional commitment.