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Priyanka Chopra says her Hollywood career still doesn't match what she achieved in India: 'I haven’t really...'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas admitted that while she has built a successful career in Hollywood, she believes her body of work there still does not compare to the range and impact of her work in India.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 25, 2026, 01:13 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Priyanka Chopra says her Hollywood career still doesn't match what she achieved in India: 'I haven’t really...'
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    Priyanka Chopra Jonas may be one of the most successful Indian actors in Hollywood today, but the global star believes there is still a lot she wants to achieve in her English-language career.

    Speaking at the Cannes Lions conference, Priyanka reflected on her journey in both Bollywood and Hollywood and admitted that her work in the West has not yet matched the variety of roles she enjoyed in India.

    'I've Done Much More Variety In India'

    Looking back at her Hindi film career, Priyanka said she had the opportunity to work with some of the industry's biggest names and explore different genres. “I’ve told amazing stories and done a variety of genres. Whereas in America, in Hollywood, in my English-language work, I haven’t really done that as much.”

    The actress explained that while she has been part of major international projects, she still feels there is room to build a richer and more diverse body of work.

    Starting From Scratch In Hollywood

    Priyanka also recalled how challenging it was to establish herself in Hollywood despite already being a major star in India. “It used to be such a niche when I first started,” she expressed.

    The actress said that entering a new industry meant rebuilding her career and proving herself all over again.

    Her Next Goal

    Rather than seeing the difference as a setback, Priyanka said it motivates her to explore more varied roles in the future. According to the actress, her next challenge is “figuring out how, in (her) English-language work,” she can bring the same “kind of variety to my characters that I have been able to do in India.”

    How Motherhood Changed Her Priorities

    Priyanka also opened up about how her life changed after marrying Nick Jonas and becoming a mother to daughter Malti Marie. “Your priorities really change. I don’t just pack my bags and go off for a movie anymore. I don’t do five films a year. I don’t travel the way I used to. I’m really, really selective about the time I spend and who I spend it with… I’m navigating working-mom life. I have so much more respect for my mother now.”

    The actress said that balancing work and family has given her a new perspective on life and career choices.

    What's Next For Priyanka?

    Priyanka has several major projects lined up in Hollywood and is also preparing for her much-awaited return to Indian cinema. She is expected to collaborate with acclaimed filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli for an upcoming film, marking her return to Indian screens after several years.

    As she continues to balance international projects with family life, Priyanka remains one of the few Indian actors to successfully build a career across both Bollywood and Hollywood.

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