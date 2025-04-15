The upcoming film boasts an A-list cast, including comedy powerhouses Will Ferrell and Michael Peña, alongside Regina Hall, Jimmy Tatro, and Billy Eichner.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is killing the game. The talented actress has been effortlessly juggling her Bollywood and Hollywood commitments, and it seems like the offers just keep pouring in. While she's currently busy bringing her A-game to SS Rajamouli's upcoming film, she has just landed another exciting project in Hollywood.

Chopra is set to team up with her Baywatch co-star Zac Efron once again. This time, they'll be starring together in an untitled project helmed by Nicholas Stoller, known for hits like Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Neighbors. The upcoming film boasts an A-list cast, including comedy powerhouses Will Ferrell and Michael Peña, alongside Regina Hall, Jimmy Tatro, and Billy Eichner.



All about Priyanka Chopra and Zac Efron's new movie

With Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Zac Efron joining the mix, this star-studded ensemble promises a hilarious ride packed with witty humour and engaging storylines. The upcoming comedy film, previously titled Judgment Day, follows Zac Efron's character, a young convict who's just been released from prison, and takes a shocking turn when he hijacks a TV courtroom. Fueled by a deep-seated grudge, Efron's character believes that the judge, played by the incomparable Will Ferrell, made a ruling that ruined his life. As the situation spirals out of control, hilarity ensues.

Meanwhile, the roles of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Michael Peña are being kept under wraps, adding to the anticipation.

The production team behind Nicholas Stoller's upcoming comedy film boasts an impressive lineup, with Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, and Alex Brown producing under Gloria Sanchez Productions, alongside Stoller himself for Stoller Global Solutions.



Priyanka Chopra Jonas' upcooming projects

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has a slew of exciting projects in the pipeline. She's set to star in Amazon MGM's The Bluff, directed by Frank E. Flowers, as well as Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. In Bollywood, the actress has Rajamouli's film and Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee le Zaraa in the pipeline.