Actress Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra talked about parenting, self-doubts and unheard stories about Priyanka Chopra. She revealed about instances where she had self-doubts on parenting. Being a cosmetologist, she talked about the importance of cosmetology and plastic surgery in Bollywood.

Madhu Chopra on plastic surgery

Actress Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra was a doctor in the Indian Army and a cosmetologist. Talking about cosmetology and good looks she said there is a difference between plastic surgery and cosmetology clearing the popular belief that both of them are same. She said, “In plastic surgery you remodel, repair, fix and in cosmetology you take care of skin, nails, hair, body, which is superficial but in surgery you go deep beneath the skin.”

She suggests that “cosmetology is the need of the day” as food and the environment are getting poisoned with chemicals and other stuff. She further explains that skin care alone is not enough. “I’m all for cosmetology and anti-aging,” she said while supporting anti-aging gracefully. She meant by saying that cosmetology not just makes people look good but transforms them completely by building their confidence. “Skin is that organ of your body that shows how healthy you are, it is the first thing people see, and it is our birthright to look good. Why age with rinkles when you can change your looks.”

She said that with such medical facilities one can not only change their looks but transform their persona with confidence. While talking about looks in showbiz, how they matter and why, she said that talent and looks are different and one doesn't need looks to make it big in the film industry, however, looks do give you equal opportunities. “It's the good-looking actors who make it to the mainstream; it is not necessary but one of the hard facts which you have to accept.” “There are many big actors and superstars in Bollywood who don’t have conventional good looks but are minting millions.”

Madhu Chopra emphasise on the point that good looks give you an extra edge and more confidence in life. “To get equal footing and opportunity. Be it for business or not looking good, feeling good and confident is your birthright.”

When Madhu Chopra doubted her parenting

Madhu Chopra bared it all about Priyanka Chopra’s traumatic phases in life, her childhood and more in the interview. While she revealed the reasons Priyanka Chopra was sent to boarding school, she said that it was due to a small reason. “She gave back answer to papa when he called her while she was playing with a doll, ‘can't you see I’m busy’ and I was like, she is speaking my language.”

Seeing this, Madhu Chopra started self-doubting her parenting and said, “wo hamari bahut laadli thi. But I missed watching her growing up.” (She was our pampered child).

While Madhu Chopra is a confident and supportive mother, at this point of time, she was also doubtful about her parenting.