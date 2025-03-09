Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra recently talked about the actor who’s 2008 critically acclaimed film Fashion got re-released. She talked about parenting, what made her regret many decisions, and Priyanka Chopra’s career.

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra comes from an open-minded and well-educated family who supported her from her school life to her motherhood. We know a lot about her from her being ‘daddy’s li’l girl’ to making it big in Bollywood and a strong mark in Hollywood as well. However, fans and audience alike are still unaware of unheard and untold stories about PC. How Priyanka Chopra made it big in Bollywood and Hollywood, what was Priyanka Chopra’s childhood and relations with parents are some of the aspects her fans are unaware of.

Her mother Madhu Chopra recently talked about the actor who’s 2008 critically acclaimed film Fashion got re-released. She talked about parenting, what made her regret many decisions, and Priyanka Chopra’s career

Priyanka Chopra’s childhood

Madhu Chopra, in an interview with Pinkvilla, said that she always wanted a girl and is very proud as the mother of Priyanka Chopra. She said that Priyanka Chopra was academically good, especially in mathematics and physics and wanted to pursue engineering. Her mother said that her daughter was confident since childhood. Being parents’ ‘laadli’ daughter, Priyanka Chopra was always supported by her parents who kept her in the safe space but also taught tough lessons for life.

Madhu Chopra revealed that she always said, “Consequences of your decisions are you own and always have courage of conviction.” Priyanka Chopra was taught to be fearless, have courage and confidence and make self-decisions.

Priyanka Chopra’s mother’s biggest regret

Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra also revealed what was her biggest regret and why Priyanka Chopra was sent to boarding school. Madhu Copra revealed that at a very early age Priyanka was sent to boarding school. She said that it was her biggest regret as Priyanka Chopra was a ‘laadli’ and lived in a secure family environment. When she was sent to boarding she was not prepared for it and living away from family traumatised her as well as mother Madhu Chopra. “I never regretted any decision regarding her as such and had courage of conviction. I only regret sending her to boarding school not any other decision. I traumatised her by sending her to boarding school and she was not prepared. So, sending her there was heartbreaking for both of us.” She also said that when they went for admissions, Priyanka passed the test well and her mother left her there.

Even then, Priyanka Chopra stayed there and did well in her school but for her mother, it is still traumatising. Madhu Chopra also revealed why she was sent to boarding school and said that it was due to a small reason. “She gave back answer to papa when he called her while she was playing with a doll, ‘can't you see I’m busy’ and I was like, she is speaking my language.”