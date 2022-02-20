Priyanka Chopra's father-in-law's comment on her dad will win you over

Yesterday, Priyanka made her fans emotional by remembering her father on the parents' wedding anniversary. Well, even the 'Quantico' star's father-in-law paid respects to late Dr Ashok Chopra. Priyanka's mother Madhu, shared a beautiful picture of her with Mr Chopra, as a remembrance of their anniversary on Instagram. Madhu captioned the memory by saying, "A beautiful journey. Blessed," with shining stars emoji. Daughter Priyanka commented on the photo and said, "Amazing picture," with a smiling and teary emoji.

Take a look at the photo



Well, Priyanka's father-in-law Kevin Jonas Sr also commented on the picture and expressed his wish to know him. Kevin commented, "Happy Anniversary! We wish we could have known him. Thankful for you and Priyanka in our lives." How touching, isn't it?

READ Priyanka Chopra remembers her father on parents’ wedding anniversary, says 'miss you dad'

Priyanka Chopra proudly calls herself 'Daddy's little girl,' and time and again, she remembers her later father Dr Ashok Chopra. On 19 February, she celebrated her parents' wedding anniversary and shared a vintage photograph of her parents, Ashok and mother Madhu Chopra on her Instagram stories with a touching message. In the photo we see, Ashok asking Madhu's hand, and Priyanka celebrates their eternal love by saying, "This is always how I remember your anniversary. Miss you dad. Love you @drmadhuakhorichopra."

j

Priyanka's father was a physician in the Indian Army, and he died at the age of 62. Dr Chopra had fought a long battle with cancer and passed away on 10 June 2013. Chopra had mentioned that her father's death affected her deeply, and she was also depressed with the loss.

Priyanka Chopra and her husband, pop sensation Nick Jonas recently became proud parents to their first child via surrogacy in January 2022. The couple took to their respective Instagram accounts and shared a joint statement, welcoming their baby. On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in 'Matrix Resurrections,' and will soon be seen in the series 'Citadel.'