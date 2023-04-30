Priyanka Chopra’s Citadel becomes number 1 web show in the world beating The Mandalorian, Succession; see top 10

Priyanka Chopra in Citadel

Citadel, the new spy thriller from the minds of the Russo Brothers, is creating sensation worldwide. The mega-budget show, which stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, began streaming on Prime Video on Friday, April 28, and it seems, it has been an immediate hit. A report from a VOD-tracking website in the US has found that Citadel is currently the most popular web series in the world, beating global hits like Succession and The Mandalorian by a country mile.

Citadel is a six-episode thriller created by David Weil and executive produced by the Russos. The first two episodes premiered on Prime Video on Friday. The reviews were mixed to positive for the show but Priyanka’s performance and her action scenes have been praised by fans and critics alike. While Prime Video has not revealed the official viewership figures for the show yet, FlixPatrol, an independent tracking portal has put Citadel at the top of the trending list for April 29.

FlixPatrol lists the top 10 movies and shows for each of the major OTT platforms in the world, including Netflix, Prime Video, HBO, Disney+, along with Paramount+ and Hulu. The lists are determined on scores based on scores determined by estimated viewership figures, trends, and fan interest. In the latest list, Citadel tops Prime Video’s list of shows with a whopping 1125 points. The Marvelous Mrs Maisel is a distant second with 623 points, followed by Power with 533.

Top 10 series on OTT as per FlixPatrol

S No Show Platform Score 1 Citadel Prime Video 1125 2 Sweet Tooth Netflix 669 3 The Marvelous Mrs Maisel Prime Video 623 4 The Diplomat Netflix 572 5 Power Prime Video 533 6 Firefly Lane Netflix 504 7 The Mandalorian Disney+ 500 8 Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Prime Video 464 9 The Nurse Netflix 444 10 Dead Ringers Prime Video 410

In fact, Citadel’s score is the highest among all OTT platforms, with Netflix’s Sweet Tooth (669), HBO’s Succession (371), and Disney+’s The Mandalorian (500) all trailing far behind. Succession, one of the most-talked about and critically-acclaimed shows today, does not even find a spot in the overall top 10. The list is unsurprisingly dominated by shows from Netflix and Prime Video, the two biggest streaming platforms.

Citadel also stars Stanley Tucci, Lesley Manville, and Ashleigh Cummings in pivotal roles. The show sets up a cinematic universe which features inter-connected series set in other parts of the world. An Indian instalment is being helmed by Raj & DK, starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. It is currently in production.