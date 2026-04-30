Priyanka Chopra reveals lucky charm she always carry in her bag, can you guess it?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has revealed a deeply personal glimpse into her everyday essentials, sharing what she carries in her handbag and the meaning behind each item, including spiritual, practical and health-related belongings.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has revealed a deeply personal glimpse into her everyday essentials, sharing what she carries in her handbag and the meaning behind each item, including spiritual, practical and health-related belongings.

A peek inside Priyanka’s handbag:

In her latest YouTube video with Vogue, Priyanka Chopra Jonas revealed her bag contents, which included items from different cultures and emotional items plus practical use items. She carries daily essentials like perfume, sunglasses and hair spray together with special items which show her personal values and way of life. The most discussed item of the event was a tiny book which contained the Hanuman Chalisa prayer that people dedicate to Lord Hanuman. She explained that she tries to recite it regularly, though not every single day. She needs the protection and comfort from her travel and work obligations, which she receives through this particular method.

Faith, tradition and protection:

Priyanka also showed a black thread and a small charm, describing them as traditional Indian symbols meant to ward off negative energy or 'nazar.' She said she believes in combining such practices for protection and peace of mind, especially given her busy international schedule. For her, these cultural habits remain an important grounding force despite her global lifestyle.

Inside her wallet, she keeps a photo from 2018 featuring her husband Nick Jonas, adding a sentimental touch to her travel essentials. She explained that she carries a stain remover pen with her everywhere because she needs it for emergency stains after she accidentally spilt food on her Golden Globes designer outfit.

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Health and safety first:

Priyanka showed her new bag collection by displaying her EpiPen and inhaler. She explained that her recent allergic reactions required her to keep these medical devices for emergencies. She refused to share her exact allergic conditions, but she showed how they affected her daily activities and travel plans.