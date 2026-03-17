FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Does Israel have nuclear weapons? Donald Trump's remark sparks global debate amid US-Iran war, know about Dimona nuclear research centre and Jericho missile

Priyanka Chopra poses with Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal as Nick Jonas clicks fun selfie at Oscars after-party: See viral pics

Sensex gains over 300 points, Nifty above 23,500 amid US-Israel-Iran war; Crude oil price remains elevated

Amid US-Iran war, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao team up with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to avert this crisis: 'We are working closely with Government'

US-Israel-Iran War: Fire erupts in UAE’s Fujairah oil trading hub after drone attack, operations suspended

Israel won’t use nuclear weapons against Iran, says Donald Trump; warns Tehran must never get nukes

Esha Deol makes big statement on Dharmendra being snubbed at Oscars' memoriam segment: 'For papa, life was never...'

Pakistan-Afghanistan War: Pak bombs Kabul hospital, kills 400 people, alleges Taliban regime; Horrific visuals emerge

Gold, silver prices today, March 17, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Iran Supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei is severely injured, lost one leg? US President Trump says, ‘nobody's seen him’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Does Israel have nuclear weapons? Donald Trump's remark sparks global debate amid US-Iran war, know about Dimona nuclear research centre and Jericho missile

Does Israel have nuclear weapons? Donald Trump's remark sparks global debate

Priyanka Chopra poses with Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal as Nick Jonas clicks fun selfie at Oscars after-party: See viral pics

Priyanka Chopra poses with Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal as Nick Jonas clicks

Esha Deol makes big statement on Dharmendra being snubbed at Oscars' memoriam segment: 'For papa, life was never...'

Esha Deol reacts to Dharmendra being snubbed at Oscars' memoriam segment

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Sunil Gavaskar slams Kavya Maran-owned SRH over Abrar Ahmed signing, says fees ‘contribute to deaths of Indians’

Sunil Gavaskar slams Kavya Maran-owned SRH over Abrar Ahmed signing, says fees ‘

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas turn glamorous at Oscar afterparty, See pics

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas turn glamorous at Oscar afterparty

Oscar 2026: Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal turn heads in elegant red carpet look at 98th Academy Awards

Oscar 2026: Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal turn heads in elegant red carpet look

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Priyanka Chopra poses with Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal as Nick Jonas clicks fun selfie at Oscars after-party: See viral pics

Priyanka Chopra posed with Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal at an Oscars after-party, with Nick Jonas clicking their selfie. The candid moment quickly went viral, while Priyanka also turned heads with her striking red carpet appearance.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Mar 17, 2026, 10:25 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra poses with Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal as Nick Jonas clicks fun selfie at Oscars after-party: See viral pics
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Priyanka Chopra enjoyed a star-studded moment at an Oscars after-party when she reunited with Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal. The actor posed for a cheerful photo with the couple, while her husband, singer Nick Jonas, stepped in to capture the moment.

Starry reunion:

After attending the prestigious Academy Awards ceremony, Priyanka and Nick Jonas attended a glamorous after-party that brought together global celebrities and business leaders to celebrate Hollywood's most important night. The celebrations stopped when Priyanka encountered Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal, who then took a group photo because they enjoyed their unexpected meeting.

Fun selfie moment:

H3N2 virus 2026 03 17T102114 890

At an unguarded moment that surprised his supporters, Nick became the photographer who captured a self-portrait of the three people. An enjoyable, casual photo appeared online, and people praised it for bringing together Bollywood, Hollywood and Indian business leaders in one picture.

Also read: Nora Fatehi’s latest song 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke' slammed for vulgarity; Armaan Malik labels it ‘a new low'

Red carpet glow:

Priyanka had already made a strong impression earlier in the evening with her stunning appearance at the Oscars. She reached the after-party with Nick Jonas after walking the red carpet, where she drew attention for her natural style and self-assurance.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Does Israel have nuclear weapons? Donald Trump's remark sparks global debate amid US-Iran war, know about Dimona nuclear research centre and Jericho missile
Does Israel have nuclear weapons? Donald Trump's remark sparks global debate
Priyanka Chopra poses with Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal as Nick Jonas clicks fun selfie at Oscars after-party: See viral pics
Priyanka Chopra poses with Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal as Nick Jonas clicks
Sensex gains over 300 points, Nifty above 23,500 amid US-Israel-Iran war; Crude oil price remains elevated
Sensex gains over 300 points, Nifty above 23,500 amid US-Israel-Iran war
Amid US-Iran war, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao team up with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to avert this crisis: 'We are working closely with Government'
Amid US-Iran war, Aamir, Kiran team up with Maharashtra CM to avert this crisis
US-Israel-Iran War: Fire erupts in UAE’s Fujairah oil trading hub after drone attack, operations suspended
US-Israel-Iran War: Fire erupts in Fujairah Oil Industry Zone after drone attack
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Sunil Gavaskar slams Kavya Maran-owned SRH over Abrar Ahmed signing, says fees ‘contribute to deaths of Indians’
Sunil Gavaskar slams Kavya Maran-owned SRH over Abrar Ahmed signing, says fees ‘
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas turn glamorous at Oscar afterparty, See pics
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas turn glamorous at Oscar afterparty
Oscar 2026: Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal turn heads in elegant red carpet look at 98th Academy Awards
Oscar 2026: Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal turn heads in elegant red carpet look
Oscar winners 2026: Michael B. Jordan, Jessie Buckley, Paul Thomas Anderson shine at 98th Academy Awards
Oscar winners 2026: Michael B. Jordan, Jessie Buckley, Paul Thomas Anderson
India's richest TV star is 21 years old, beats Rupali Ganguly, Shweta Tiwari, Hina Khan, Nia Sharma; has net worth of Rs 250 crore, she is...
India's richest TV star is 21 years old, beats Rupali, Shweta, Hina, she is...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement