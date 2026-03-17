Priyanka Chopra poses with Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal as Nick Jonas clicks fun selfie at Oscars after-party: See viral pics

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Priyanka Chopra posed with Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal at an Oscars after-party, with Nick Jonas clicking their selfie. The candid moment quickly went viral, while Priyanka also turned heads with her striking red carpet appearance.
Priyanka Chopra enjoyed a star-studded moment at an Oscars after-party when she reunited with Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal. The actor posed for a cheerful photo with the couple, while her husband, singer Nick Jonas, stepped in to capture the moment.
After attending the prestigious Academy Awards ceremony, Priyanka and Nick Jonas attended a glamorous after-party that brought together global celebrities and business leaders to celebrate Hollywood's most important night. The celebrations stopped when Priyanka encountered Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal, who then took a group photo because they enjoyed their unexpected meeting.
At an unguarded moment that surprised his supporters, Nick became the photographer who captured a self-portrait of the three people. An enjoyable, casual photo appeared online, and people praised it for bringing together Bollywood, Hollywood and Indian business leaders in one picture.
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Priyanka had already made a strong impression earlier in the evening with her stunning appearance at the Oscars. She reached the after-party with Nick Jonas after walking the red carpet, where she drew attention for her natural style and self-assurance.