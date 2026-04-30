Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she had no industry backing in Bollywood: 'No one was going to help me'

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has talked about her journey in the film industry, which reflects her early struggles in Bollywood and how she rebuilt herself without any industry connections before eventually becoming a global name in Hollywood.

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has talked about her journey in the film industry, which reflects her early struggles in Bollywood and how she rebuilt herself without any industry connections before eventually becoming a global name in Hollywood.

Struggles and self-learning:

Priyanka shared that she was not a trained performer when she started and even described herself as a 'dreadful dancer' in the beginning. She said that her acting and dancing skills required precise timing throughout the scene because she had to work with multiple actors who performed with her. The South African shooting session with choreographer Raju Khan required her to complete specific dance sequences, which she failed to do. He expressed his anger at her performance before he departed from the situation, which made her feel ashamed of herself, according to reports, but they developed a strong friendship later. Priyanka explained that she had no industry connections to help her because she did not know anyone in the field, which required her to acquire all knowledge through self-study without any assistance.

Building success in Bollywood:

After all the challenges, she worked hard to improve her craft and eventually became one of the most successful and bankable actresses in Indian cinema. Her dedication and versatility helped her establish a strong foothold in Bollywood over the years.

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Transition to Hollywood:

Priyanka Chandna made her first successful transition to Hollywood after she achieved major success in India. She explained her view about how fame affects people by saying that international recognition does not bring automatic respect or success in a different field. She stated that just because an artist is famous in one country does not mean they should expect special treatment elsewhere. The requirement for performers to establish their connection with audiences and gain respect exists for all performers regardless of their previous success.