Priyanka Chopra hails 15-year-old Owen Cooper for creating history as youngest Emmy winner: 'First ever...'

Actor Priyanka Chopra expressed heartfelt joy over 15-year-old Owen Cooper's Emmy win. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a video of Owen receiving the Emmy Award for his intriguing performance in 'Adolescence'. She captioned the post with emojis reflecting her immense joy and emotional pride over Cooper's historic victory.

The teenager, who stars in the Netflix drama 'Adolescence', won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie. The audience gave Cooper a huge round of applause as he took the stage to thank the cast, crew and his parents.

"Honestly, when I started these drama classes a couple of years ago, I didn't expect to be in the United States, never mind here, but I think tonight proves that if you listen, focus, and step out of your comfort zone, you can achieve anything in life. I was nothing three years ago, and I'm here now. Who cares if you get embarrassed? Anything is possible," Cooper said.

With his win, Cooper broke Michael A. Goorjian's record, who was 23 when he became the youngest winner in the category in 1994.

According to Deadline, the actor has also surpassed Scott Jacoby's record as the youngest male actor to ever win an Emmy in any acting category. Jacoby was 16 when he won in 1973 for 'The Certain Summer'.

