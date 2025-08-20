Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Ramayana: Amitabh Bachchan bags even bigger role than Jatayu in Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi's film, it is...

Son of Norway’s Princess charged with 32 offences: Know more royal scandals that made global headlines

Delhi's Daryaganj building collapses: 3 dead, several injured; rescue operation underway

Ahmedabad school stabbing: Class 10 student killed by junior, massive protest erupts

Priyanka Chopra enjoys safari adventure in Kenya before kickstarting SS Rajamouli’s SSMB25 shoot schedule

Why has Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries come under Donald Trump's lens? Details here

Priyanka Gandhi makes BIG statement on bill for removing CMs, ministers, says 'anti-corruption measure' is just...

Aditi Rao Hydari turns heads in mocha fusion suit with fresh bangs at film festival; SEE PICS

Not SBI, PNB, ICICI, this is the OLDEST bank of India, was managed by..., its first branch was in…, its name is...

Bigg Boss 19: This is highest-paid contestant across all seasons, who earned in crores for three-day appearance, her name is..., she charged Rs...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ramayana: Amitabh Bachchan bags even bigger role than Jatayu in Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi's film, it is...

Ramayana: Amitabh Bachchan bags even bigger role than Jatayu in Ranbir Kapoor-Sa

Son of Norway’s Princess charged with 32 offences: Know more royal scandals that made global headlines

Son of Norway’s princess charged: Royal scandals that made global news

Delhi's Daryaganj building collapses: 3 dead, several injured; rescue operation underway

Delhi's Daryaganj building collapses: 3 dead, several injured; rescue operation

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Priyanka Chopra enjoys safari adventure in Kenya before kickstarting SS Rajamouli’s SSMB25 shoot schedule

Priyanka Chopra enjoyed a safari in Kenya before shooting SS Rajamouli’s SSMB25 with Mahesh Babu. From spotting hyenas, buffaloes, and ostriches to tasting local Ugali, the actress shared her adventurous travel diaries with fans on Instagram.

Latest News

Muskan Verma

Updated : Aug 20, 2025, 02:17 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra enjoys safari adventure in Kenya before kickstarting SS Rajamouli’s SSMB25 shoot schedule
Priyanka Chopra enjoys safari adventure in Kenya before kickstarting SS Rajamouli’s SSMB25 shoot schedule

TRENDING NOW

Priyanka Chopra is again in the headlines yet again and this time for her globetrotting adventure in Kenya. Before beginning the shoot of SS Rajamouli’s highly anticipated film SSMB25 with Mahesh Babu, the desi girl took a break to enjoy an African safari and treated her fans to stunning glimpses from her journey.

Priyanka Chopra’s safari diaries

Priyanka began her Kenya safari with a breathtaking aerial shot of Nairobi’s lush greenery. She then posted a video from her car ride, showing endless green fields and clear skies, writing, “The air is fresh.”

Untitled-design-12

Priyanka also shared an Instagram Story from the “Pride Lands,” landscapes that inspired Disney’s The Lion King. Fans couldn’t help but draw comparisons to the animated classic as she stepped in the wild beauty.

Priyanka’s wildlife trip

During her safari, Priyanka spotted several iconic animals of the African wilderness. She posted a fun video of a hyena with the caption, “Hi friend,” followed by a majestic view of the Cape buffalo. She also captured an ostrich strolling across the fields and a hippopotamus partly submerged in water. Her stories showcased the diversity of Kenya’s wildlife in a way that delighted her followers.

Priyanka tried Kenyan cuisine

Untitled-design-11

Along with wildlife, Priyanka also explored local flavors. She shared a picture of Ugali, a Kenyan staple made from maize flour. This traditional dish is usually paired with vegetables or meat and is considered a filling and hearty meal across the country.

Priyanka’s upcoming work

While fans enjoyed Priyanka’s African adventure, the actress is gearing up for her next big project. Priyanka is currently in Nairobi for the shoot of SSMB25, directed by SS Rajamouli and starring Mahesh Babu. The film has already gained massive buzz, and her presence has only heightened excitement.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Redmi 15 5G launch in India today: Know expected price, specifications, features, and more
    Redmi 15 5G launch in India today: Know expected price, specifications, features
    Asit Modi introduces new family in TMKOC, teases double the drama and fun in Gokuldham Society
    Asit Modi introduces new family in TMKOC, teases double the drama and fun
    Katrina Kaif fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares healthy brownie recipe for dessert lovers
    Katrina Kaif fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares healthy brownie recipe fo
    Mumbai rains disrupts commutation: Local train services on Harbour, Main lines suspended, check details here
    Mumbai rains disrupts commutation: Local train services on Harbour, Main lines s
    Must-visit 4 yoga retreat destinations for a life-changing experience
    Must-visit these 4 yoga retreat destinations for a life-changing experience
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
    From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
    From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
    From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
    On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
    5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
    Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
    6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
    Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
    Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE