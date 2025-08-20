Priyanka Chopra enjoys safari adventure in Kenya before kickstarting SS Rajamouli’s SSMB25 shoot schedule

Priyanka Chopra enjoyed a safari in Kenya before shooting SS Rajamouli’s SSMB25 with Mahesh Babu. From spotting hyenas, buffaloes, and ostriches to tasting local Ugali, the actress shared her adventurous travel diaries with fans on Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra is again in the headlines yet again and this time for her globetrotting adventure in Kenya. Before beginning the shoot of SS Rajamouli’s highly anticipated film SSMB25 with Mahesh Babu, the desi girl took a break to enjoy an African safari and treated her fans to stunning glimpses from her journey.

Priyanka Chopra’s safari diaries

Priyanka began her Kenya safari with a breathtaking aerial shot of Nairobi’s lush greenery. She then posted a video from her car ride, showing endless green fields and clear skies, writing, “The air is fresh.”





Priyanka also shared an Instagram Story from the “Pride Lands,” landscapes that inspired Disney’s The Lion King. Fans couldn’t help but draw comparisons to the animated classic as she stepped in the wild beauty.

Priyanka’s wildlife trip

During her safari, Priyanka spotted several iconic animals of the African wilderness. She posted a fun video of a hyena with the caption, “Hi friend,” followed by a majestic view of the Cape buffalo. She also captured an ostrich strolling across the fields and a hippopotamus partly submerged in water. Her stories showcased the diversity of Kenya’s wildlife in a way that delighted her followers.

Priyanka tried Kenyan cuisine





Along with wildlife, Priyanka also explored local flavors. She shared a picture of Ugali, a Kenyan staple made from maize flour. This traditional dish is usually paired with vegetables or meat and is considered a filling and hearty meal across the country.

Priyanka’s upcoming work

While fans enjoyed Priyanka’s African adventure, the actress is gearing up for her next big project. Priyanka is currently in Nairobi for the shoot of SSMB25, directed by SS Rajamouli and starring Mahesh Babu. The film has already gained massive buzz, and her presence has only heightened excitement.