Priyanka Chopra drops unseen picture of Malti Marie engaged in cute learning activities; see pics

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IND-W vs PAK-W: Complete head-to-head stats, records ahead of Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 clash

PoK unrest: Pakistan hypocrisy on Kashmir exposed, know about JAAC demands and Islamabad's dilemma

Is the desk job behind your fat belly? Here are 6 signs you should know

Key update for bank customers, cheques deposited from October 4 will be cleared on...

ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi to receive 'special gold medal' from Pakistan for firm stance after IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final

Chia seeds for hair growth? Know how adding this seed to your routine will help hair grow naturally

Abhishek Sharma’s sister Komal Sharma ties the knot with businessman Lovish Oberoi in Amritsar; star cricketer misses wedding due to....

Trouble mounts for Sundar Pichai-controlled Google Chrome, Sam Altman's Open AI as Arvind Srinivas's Perplexity AI launches Comet

Karur Stampede: Madras High Court forms SIT to probe stampede during Vijay's rally

SSC announces key reforms, launches official X account, allows candidates to...; check details here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Key update for bank customers, cheques deposited from October 4 will be cleared on...

Key update for bank customers, cheques deposited from October 4 will be cleared

ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi to receive 'special gold medal' from Pakistan for firm stance after IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final

ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi to receive 'special gold medal' from Pakistan for firm st

Chia seeds for hair growth? Know how adding this seed to your routine will help hair grow naturally

How adding chia seeds to your morning routine can help to grow hair

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Priyanka Chopra drops unseen picture of Malti Marie engaged in cute learning activities; see pics

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a heartwarming Instagram post of her daughter, Malti Marie Jonas, engaged in learning activities.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 03, 2025, 06:48 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra drops unseen picture of Malti Marie engaged in cute learning activities; see pics
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently shared an unseen glimpse of her daughter, Malti Marie, on Instagram. The little girl was captured in a candid moment, focused on writing in her workbook. Wearing a white and yellow printed top with frilled sleeves and a coral pinafore, Malti looked adorable as she concentrated on her homework.

The frame also shows a colourful backdrop with stationary items and books, highlighting the toddler's playful learning phase and environment. Priyanka Chopra often shares glimpses of her daughter's everyday activities with fans on her social media. From outdoor outings to indoor playtime, the actress frequently posts videos and photos of Malti, giving her followers a look at her journey through motherhood.

Screenshot-2025-10-03-184717

For the uninitiated, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was born in January 2022 via surrogacy to Priyanka and singer-actor Nick Jonas. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018 in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, continue to balance their professional commitments while spending quality family time with their daughter. Priyanka Chopra was recently seen in Mumbai for a work commitment.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra’s radiant skin isn’t magic, here's what she actually does

During her stay in the city, she was spotted indulging in the traditional Indian breakfast spread, including poha and theplas, while residing at a luxury hotel. She also has glimpses of the beautiful Mumbai scenic views.

Her visit also included a stop at the North Bombay Durga Puja Pandal, where she took part in the festivities. She was seen photographed alongside Rani Mukerji, Tanishaa Mukerji, and filmmaker Ayaan Mukherjee. Priyanka was seen dressed in a dark lavender-coloured salwar kameez as she interacted with the guests at the pandal.

(With inputs from IANS)

ALSO READ: In Pics: Priyanka Chopra stuns in diamond jewels, Rs 1.67 lakh metallic midi dress at Bvlgari Mumbai exhibition

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Air Force Chief's BIG revelation on Operation Sindoor, claims destroying Pakistan's F-16, J-17 fighter jets: 'We have clear evidence...'
Air Force Chief's BIG revelation on Operation Sindoor, claims destroying Pakista
Pakistan’s Mohsin Naqvi clarifies says, ‘I have done nothing...’, accuses India of..., puts this condition to hand over Asia Cup trophy
Pakistan’s Mohsin Naqvi clarifies says, ‘I have done nothing...’, accuses India
Tragedy on Dussehra: 9 killed as tractor carrying goddess Durga idols plunges into lake in MP's Khandwa
Tragedy on Dussehra: 9 killed as tractor carrying goddess Durga idols...
Trump's Gaza Peace Plan: What it means for India’s geopolitics, economy and Middle East ties
Trump's Gaza Peace Plan: What it means for India’s geopolitics, economy and...
Meet actor who is also doctor, was Shah Rukh Khan's classmate in school, flopped in Bollywood but huge star in...
Meet actor who is also doctor, was SRK's classmate, flopped in Bollywood but...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE