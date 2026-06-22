FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Bharat Tiwari encounter: What led to activist's death as judicial probe begins?

Bharat Tiwari encounter: What led to activist's death? Probe begins

India set to receive $230 million M777 Howitzer sustainment package from US

India set to receive $230 million M777 Howitzer sustainment package

Ahead of Batwara 1947, Sunny Deol celebrates 36 years of Rajkumar Santoshi's Ghayal, remembers Dharmendra

Ahead of Batwara 1947, Sunny Deol marks 36 years of Rajkumar Santoshi's Ghayal

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances that prove Kriti Sanon is in her superstar era

From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances

Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar wedding: Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor glam-up roka ceremony | Viral pics

Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar wedding: Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor

Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood, rumored girlfriend and net worth

Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood

Latest NewsEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Priyanka Chopra calls Nick Jonas 'best dad', shares his adorable pic with Malti Marie

Actress Priyanka Chopra shares a candid pic on Father's Day of Nick Jonas, who was spending quality time with their daughter, Malti Marie.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jun 22, 2026, 10:59 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra calls Nick Jonas 'best dad', shares his adorable pic with Malti Marie
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actress Priyanka Chopra shared glimpses of a sweet father-daughter moment as she shared a picture of Nick Jonas spending quality time with their daughter, Malti Marie. The adorable post was shared on Father’s Day 2026 and quickly won hearts online.

Priyanka shares Malti and Nick’s special outing

Priyanka shared a picture of Malti Marie strolling with Nick Jonas at a golf course on Instagram Stories. The actress emphasised the strong relationship between father and daughter by describing it as the 'best day' with the 'best dad.'

In January 2022, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was born via surrogacy to Priyanka and Nick. While keeping a lot of information about their daughter's life secret, the pair has frequently revealed glimpses of their family life. They had previously disclosed that Malti was born preterm and stayed in the NICU for over 100 days before returning home.

Untitled-design-2026-06-22-T160447-970.jpg

Priyanka and Nick’s love story and upcoming projects

Priyanka and Nick made their public debut as a couple at the Met Gala after first meeting at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty. Their affair quickly rose to prominence as one of the most talked-about celebrity relationships. In July 2018, Nick proposed to Priyanka on her birthday in London. Later that year, the pair was married in both Hindu and Christian ceremonies at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan shares rare pic of ‘OG legends’ Amrita Singh and Sharmila Tagore; reunion goes viral: ‘Best actors mere bagal mein’

Priyanka has a number of significant initiatives planned for her career. She will co-star with Mahesh Babu in the S. S. Rajamouli-directed film Varanasi. In Krrish 4, Hrithik Roshan's directorial debut, she will also make a comeback. The actress, who has established a great career in both Bollywood and Hollywood, manages to balance her work and family obligations while frequently sharing touching moments with her followers on social media.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bharat Tiwari encounter: What led to activist's death as judicial probe begins?
Bharat Tiwari encounter: What led to activist's death? Probe begins
India set to receive $230 million M777 Howitzer sustainment package from US
India set to receive $230 million M777 Howitzer sustainment package
Ahead of Batwara 1947, Sunny Deol celebrates 36 years of Rajkumar Santoshi's Ghayal, remembers Dharmendra
Ahead of Batwara 1947, Sunny Deol marks 36 years of Rajkumar Santoshi's Ghayal
Priyanka Chopra calls Nick Jonas 'best dad', shares his adorable pic with Malti Marie
Priyanka Chopra calls Nick Jonas 'best dad', shares his adorable pic
'My wife's an Alpha': Ranbir Kapoor turns into Alia Bhatt's biggest cheerleader with sweet gesture | Viral video
'My wife's an Alpha': Ranbir Kapoor turns into Alia Bhatt's
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances that prove Kriti Sanon is in her superstar era
From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances
Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar wedding: Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor glam-up roka ceremony | Viral pics
Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar wedding: Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood, rumored girlfriend and net worth
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump and others in France; take a look
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Meloni, Trump
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement