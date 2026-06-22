Priyanka Chopra calls Nick Jonas 'best dad', shares his adorable pic with Malti Marie

Actress Priyanka Chopra shares a candid pic on Father's Day of Nick Jonas, who was spending quality time with their daughter, Malti Marie.

Actress Priyanka Chopra shared glimpses of a sweet father-daughter moment as she shared a picture of Nick Jonas spending quality time with their daughter, Malti Marie. The adorable post was shared on Father’s Day 2026 and quickly won hearts online.

Priyanka shares Malti and Nick’s special outing

Priyanka shared a picture of Malti Marie strolling with Nick Jonas at a golf course on Instagram Stories. The actress emphasised the strong relationship between father and daughter by describing it as the 'best day' with the 'best dad.'

In January 2022, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was born via surrogacy to Priyanka and Nick. While keeping a lot of information about their daughter's life secret, the pair has frequently revealed glimpses of their family life. They had previously disclosed that Malti was born preterm and stayed in the NICU for over 100 days before returning home.

Priyanka and Nick’s love story and upcoming projects

Priyanka and Nick made their public debut as a couple at the Met Gala after first meeting at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty. Their affair quickly rose to prominence as one of the most talked-about celebrity relationships. In July 2018, Nick proposed to Priyanka on her birthday in London. Later that year, the pair was married in both Hindu and Christian ceremonies at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.

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Priyanka has a number of significant initiatives planned for her career. She will co-star with Mahesh Babu in the S. S. Rajamouli-directed film Varanasi. In Krrish 4, Hrithik Roshan's directorial debut, she will also make a comeback. The actress, who has established a great career in both Bollywood and Hollywood, manages to balance her work and family obligations while frequently sharing touching moments with her followers on social media.