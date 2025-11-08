Priyanka Chopra brutally trolled for her Hindi version of Last Christmas, netizens call it 'desi disaster'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas released a Hindi version of 'Last Christmas', giving the classic a desi twist. Fans had mixed opinions; some praised her creativity, while others disliked the changes. The song showcases Priyanka’s courage to mix Indian culture with global music styles.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, one of India’s most famous actors, recently surprised fans by releasing a Hindi version of the classic Christmas song 'Last Christmas'. For many years, the song has been a global favourite since it was first performed by Wham! in 1984. By fusing Hindi lyrics with Indian musical elements, Priyanka's rendition, in the upcoming movie Christmas Karma, gives the song a desi twist. Online, this new version has generated both praise and criticism.

Priyanka’s fans’ reactions:

Many fans were thrilled to hear Priyanka perform once more and valued her effort to approach the song from a different angle. They complimented her enthusiasm and the joyous atmosphere she contributed. On social media, some fans commented that it was fantastic to see an international hit reimagined in an Indian fashion.

However, not all reactions were positive. A significant number of fans criticised the song, claiming it ruined the original magic. Comments such as 'Why mess with a classic?' and 'This is not how Last Christmas should sound' were shared widely. Some felt the Hindi lyrics and musical arrangement did not fit the charm of the iconic song. Others mentioned that the use of auto-tune made it sound too different from the original.

Priyanka’s intention:

The song's goal, according to Priyanka Chopra and director Gurinder Chadha, was to honour Indian culture while preserving the Christmas spirit. According to Priyanka, she aimed to maintain the emotional resonance of the original while producing a version that Indian viewers would appreciate. Instead of replacing the classic, she hoped that listeners would view this as a tribute.

Priyanka’s cultural impact:

The conflicting responses show how much people cherish their favourite songs and nostalgia. Childhood songs or classic hits frequently have a special place in people's hearts, and any reimagining can elicit strong feelings. The difficulty of fusing cultures in music is evident in Priyanka's rendition, which aims to respect the original while incorporating a fresh taste.

Some fans are pleased to see a new interpretation of a classic, while others may not. The Hindi rendition of 'Last Christmas' by Priyanka Chopra serves as a reminder of how music can transcend national boundaries and spark dialogue. It is a daring attempt to blend Indian culture with Western pop, despite criticism, demonstrating Priyanka's artistic versatility.