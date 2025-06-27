Priyanka Chopra has finally reacted to the latest statement about virginity and wives, which is attributed to her. The actress clarified that it's not her statement, and she never said that. She also advised fans to stay safe online as fake news is now easy to spread.

Priyanka Chopra reacted to the viral statement about 'don't look for a virgin as a bride' attributed to her, and issued a clarification on her social media. Recently, there was news about the Don actress making a strong statement about virginity and marriage. On social media, a statement attributed to her said, "Don't Look for a Virgin as Wife. Get a Woman With Good Manners. Virginity Ends in One Night But Manners Last Forever." News portal The Brief carried this news on Instagram, and it caught Priyanka's attention. The Quantico actress took a screenshot of the news and clarified that it is 'fake news'.

Priyanka Chopra on viral fake statement

Chopra took to Instagram Stories and shared a creative of the viral statement with her quote. "This is not me, my quote or my voice. Just because it's online doesn't make it true," Priyanka wrote. She further added that in the day and age of social media, how easy fake news travels and becomes viral. She advises others to cross-check before posting and stay safe in the virtual world. "Creating fake content is now an easy way to achieve virality. None of the links or 'sources' attached to this claim, or many others online, are real or credible. Take a minute to cross-check such content and don't believe everything you scroll past. Stay safe online," Chopra asserted.

Here's Priyanka Chopra's statement on the fake news

Priyanka Chopra's next big movie

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in the action-thriller Heads of State. The film features an all-star ensemble cast including Idris Elba, John Cena, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid, Stephen Root, Sarah Niles, Richard Coyle and Paddy Considine. The film reunites John Cena and Idris Elba after The Suicide Squad. along with John Cena and Idris Elba. The movie was released on Prime Video on June 27.