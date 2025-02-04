The actress offered a glimpse into her ‘shaadi ka ghar’ with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, who was engaged in drawing and colouring with her cousin.

‘Sangeet practice to fam jam’ began for actress Priyanka Chopra as she prepared for her brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding with Neelam Upadhyaya. On Tuesday, the actress offered a glimpse into her ‘shaadi ka ghar’ with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, who was engaged in drawing and colouring with her cousin.

Priyanka dropped a series of pictures from her family time at her Mumbai home ahead of her brother’s wedding. In the first picture, she takes a selfie during Sangeet practice. The second picture shows her family with little munchkin Malti as she colours. The following pictures have a glimpse of her family dinner time, beach locations, and Neelam dancing with a kid as Siddharth watches from behind.

"Shaadi ka ghar.. !! and it begins tomorrow mere bhai ki shaad hai @siddharthchopra89 with @neelamupadhyaya !! Sangeet practice to fam jams. So good to be home my heart is full, and so is my schedule. Who said a wedding is easy? no one … but is it fun? Absolutely ! looking forward to the next few days" Priyanka captioned the photo dump from ‘shaadi ka ghar’.

Priyanka took a break from her busy schedule for her brother’s wedding. She had been busy shooting for her upcoming release SSBM29 with Mahesh Babu in Hyderabad. Earlier in the day, she touched down in Mumbai in an all-white sporty outfit, consisting of shorts, an oversized shirt, a matching cap, and shoes.

The highly anticipated movie SSMB29 is directed by SS Rajamouli and is expected to be a massive production, with a reported budget of Rs 1000 crore. Interestingly, Priyanka recently shared photos from her visit to the Balaji shrine on Instagram, taken before the film's shoot began. SSMB29 is slated for release in two instalments, with the first part coming out in 2027 and the second in 2029.