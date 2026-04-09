Priyanka Chopra becomes first Bollywood actress to feature on Beverly Hills' Bvlgari billboard

Priyanka Chopra’s Bvlgari billboard in Beverly Hills highlights her global influence, breaking barriers in film, fashion and representation while inspiring millions worldwide.

Her latest milestone, a striking Bvlgari billboard in the heart of Beverly Hills, has set the internet ablaze. Captured by digital creator Rini Jain, who wrote, “This is what representation is priyankachopra,” the moment has struck a chord across social media, symbolising far more than just a luxury campaign. It reflects a journey built on breaking barriers and expanding the idea of who gets to be seen on the world’s biggest stages.

American network drama:

Whether leading Quantico as the first South Asian to headline an American network drama, sharing screen space with John Cena and Idris Elba in Heads of State, or fronting solo international posters for global franchises like Citadel, Priyanka has consistently shown that her presence travels across markets, cultures and audiences.

Beyond the screen, her influence spans fashion, business and advocacy. A long-standing global ambassador for Bvlgari, a MET Gala mainstay often referred to as its Queen Bee, and a regular on TIME’s 100 Most Influential People and Forbes’ Most Powerful Women lists, Priyanka has built a global identity that is both expansive and enduring.

Bvlgari billboard:

Her recent run further highlights this momentum from her film The Bluff trending strongly on Prime Video, to appearing on the cover of National Geographic’s NatGeo33 issue, where she was recognised as a changemaker for her work in health awareness, and featuring on the cover of Variety US for the second time. She also returned to the Academy Awards stage as a presenter, becoming the only Indian to have presented at the Oscars twice, alongside appearances at the Golden Globes and Paris Fashion Week with Dior, continuing her presence across the world’s most influential cultural platforms.

Also read: Amid brutal trolling of Alia Bhatt, Sona Mohapatra defends actress over 'poor' hosting gig: 'She gave it a shot'

Taken together, these moments reflect a larger shift in global representation, one that Priyanka Chopra has been leading for years. Poised, powerful and endlessly pioneering, Priyanka Chopra is not just part of the moment; she is the moment and a movement in herself.

This milestone isn’t just about being the first; it’s about opening doors so she’s never the only. That is and has always been the power of Priyanka Chopra.