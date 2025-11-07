FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet extend congratulatory messages as Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcome baby boy

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have welcomed a baby boy, announcing the news with a heartfelt post captioned 'Blessed.' Bollywood stars and fans flooded social media with love and congratulations for the new parents.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Nov 07, 2025, 11:54 AM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet extend congratulatory messages as Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcome baby boy
TRENDING NOW

Bollywood’s power couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, have officially embraced parenthood! The couple took to Instagram to share the heartwarming news of their baby boy’s arrival with a simple yet emotional post captioned, 'Blessed.' Within minutes, the internet was flooded with congratulatory messages and fans couldn’t stop gushing over the adorable announcement.

The news marks a beautiful new chapter for Katrina and Vicky, who tied the knot in December 2021 in an intimate royal ceremony in Rajasthan. Ever since their marriage, the two have been setting couple goals, from their sweet social media moments to their supportive appearances at each other’s film events. Now, their family just got a little bigger and Bollywood couldn’t be happier!

Celeb reactions pour in

As soon as Katrina and Vicky shared their post, the comment section lit up with love from their industry friends. Priyanka Chopra was among the first to react, writing, 'Sooooo happy! Congratulations.' TV host and actor Maniesh Paul couldn’t contain his excitement either, commenting, 'Big big congratulations to both of you and the entire family.'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Actor Arjun Kapoor dropped four red heart emojis, while Rakul Preet Singh gushed, 'Omggggggg congratulationsssss u two, so happpy.' Huma Qureshi joined in with a sweet 'Congratulations,' and Rannvijay Singha also sent his warm wishes to the couple.

Fans join the celebration

Fans from across the globe flooded social media with wishes for the new parents. Hashtags like #KatrinaKaif, #VickyKaushal and #BabyKaushal began trending within hours. With so much love pouring in, it’s clear that this tiny new arrival has already won millions of hearts.

The couple’s baby announcement is easily one of Bollywood’s happiest moments of the year and fans can’t wait to see the first glimpse of the newest member of the Kaif-Kaushal family.

