Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif out of Jee Le Zaraa? Farhan Akhtar makes big statement

Farhan Akhtar addressed the ongoing uncertainty around Jee Le Zaraa, originally starring Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. He said the film faced repeated delays due to scheduling issues, but confirmed it is not shelved and will move forward when conditions align.

The rumours about Jee Le Zaraa have resurfaced, with ongoing rumours suggesting a possible change in cast from the originally announced trio of Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. The road-trip drama, announced in 2021, has remained stalled due to scheduling conflicts and production delays.

Farhan Akhtar on the film’s uncertain journey:

Recently, filmmaker Farhan Akhtar addressed the uncertainty in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, admitting that the film’s journey had been far from smooth. He shared that there have been some changes had affected the project over the years, which make it difficult to move forward as planned.

Farhan talked about how, despite the several setbacks, his passion and desire to make the film remained strong. He said the process had felt unpredictable, as if external circumstances were continuously testing his commitment to the project. He also mentioned that several attempts had been made, including location scouting and music recording, but the project still had not gone on the floors.

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Cast rumours and Farhan’s clarification:

The report asked about the new cast to Farhan, and he clarified that many rumours were circulating, but there is nothing official decision had been made regarding casting changes. He said he will share the updates after things are confirmed and right now, he is taking time to reassess his plans as a director. He also said that recent developments had made him reflect deeply on his creative direction and future projects. While he did not confirm the original cast’s return or replacement, he assured that the film had not been shelved permanently.