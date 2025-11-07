FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Priyamani helps The Family Man co-star Ashlesha Thakur after she trips at trailer launch

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Nov 07, 2025, 08:37 PM IST

Priyamani helps The Family Man co-star Ashlesha Thakur after she trips at trailer launch
The Family Man Season 3 actress Ashlesha Thakur fell on her heels while descending the stage with her co-star Priyamani. Both were present at the trailer launch event of the highly anticipated show in Mumbai. Priyamani was seen helping the young actress to steady herself and holding her hand as she recovered from the fall. 

Ashlesha's Fall During the Event

This all happened during the trailer launch event when Ashlesha and Priyamani were seen descending the stage together. They held each other's hands and carefully descended the stairs wearing heels. Ashlesha tripped on her left foot and lost her balance.

Priyamani looked shocked, but when Ashlesha fell to the ground, she held her hand. Meanwhile, several other crew members helped her get up. The two play mother and daughter on the show.

 

 

About Season 3

The show stars Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi, Nimrat Kaur, and Jaideep Ahlawat. The trailer gives fans a glimpse into the story, where Shrikant (Manoj) reveals to his family that he is a spy. While he is on the run with his family, a major threat looms.

In a press release, Amazon Prime Video outlined the season's story: "This season, the stakes and danger are higher than ever before, as Shrikant Tiwari must push the boundaries when he encounters new and formidable adversaries like Jaideep Ahlawat (Rukma) and Nimrat Kaur (Meera). On the run, Shrikant must navigate uncharted territory, facing threats and enemies both within and outside the country's borders."

The Family Man Season 3 will premiere on Prime Video on November 21.

