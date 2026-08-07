Priya Prakash Varrier shuts down journalist's question about her saffron dress at Kerala event; Watch

Priya Prakash Varrier calmly responded to a journalist's question about her saffron outfit, saying she chose it to match the brand theme.

Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier, popularly known as the viral wink girl, is winning praise online after a video of her response to a journalist's question about her saffron-coloured outfit surfaced on social media.

Priya explains why she wore saffron

Priya recently attended a promotional event for Cuticura talcum powder in Kerala, where she appeared in a saffron-coloured outfit. During the media interaction, a journalist asked her, "Why are you wearing a saffron-coloured outfit? Is there any special reason behind it?"

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A Kerala reporter asked her why she chose to wear an orange dress, as if it needed an explanation. She calmly replied that it matched the brand colors. Even then, they continued mocking her.



In Kerala, wearing saffron is being treated like a sin and that mindset is… pic.twitter.com/KHKY6gTZIy — Son (@sona_sebin) August 6, 2026

The question appeared to catch Priya off guard for a moment. However, she calmly responded, "My dear brother, there is no special reason. I chose this outfit because it matches the brand theme of the event. I wear outfits in all colours."

Her response has since gone viral, with several social media users praising the actress for handling the unexpected question calmly and firmly.

Why Priya's outfit sparked discussion

The question attracted attention online because saffron is often associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However, Priya made it clear that her choice of outfit was linked only to the event's branding and was not meant to convey any political or ideological message.

The viral video has also sparked a wider discussion about whether celebrities should be questioned about the colours they choose to wear.

Priya has not issued any separate statement on the matter beyond her response at the event.

What's next for Priya Prakash Varrier?

Priya was last seen in a cameo role in the Malayalam film Sarvam Maya, which starred Nivin Pauly, Riya Shibu and Preity Mukhundhan in lead roles.

She will next appear in 3 Monkeys and Love Hackers.