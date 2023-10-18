Prithviraj Sukumaran talks about his film Salaar clashing with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki: 'I can promise you...'

In the biggest box office clash in the post-pandemic era, we will see the two event films Salaar and Dunki releasing with each other on December 22. While Salaar is headlined by Prabhas and directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame, Dunki is Shah Rukh Khan's third release of the year after Pathaan and Jawan and helmed by Rajkumar Hirani.

The Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran plays a pivotal role of Vardharaja Mannaar in Salaar. In a recent interview, the actor talked about the upcoming clash and called it the celebration of Indian cinema. Talking to Hindustan Times, he said, "I am not quite sure what promotions plans are, the makers will let us know by November how they roll out the film. I am in touch with Prashanth (Neel, director) But the fact that we are releasing with Hirani sir and Shah Rukh sir's film, leave everything else, as a film lover I love it!".

"I am excited that during the holiday season, you have two giant films, by two giant filmmakers, starring two big stars, and diamterically opposite in every possible parameter like the story and narrative. I am going to be watching both, I can promise you that. I am so looking forward to it. When did this last happen, that over a holiday season, we had two such big films. What better year than 2023 to celebrate Indian cinema like this", the Jana Gana Mana actor continued.

Apart from Prabhas and Prithviraj, Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire also stars Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Tinnu Anand, and Easwari Rao in pivotal roles. Salaar has Taapsee Pannu as the leading lady and the Rajkumar Hirani directorial reportedly also features Boman Irani, Dharmendra, Satish Shah, Dia Mirza, and Vicky Kaushal in a cameo appearance. Both films will hit theatres on December 22.



