Prithviraj Sukumaran, currently promoting his highly anticipated directorial venture 'L2: Empuraan', recently shared an insightful observation about the legendary trio of Amitabh Bachchan, Mammootty, and Mohanlal. During a recent interaction, Prithviraj recalled a fascinating anecdote shared by Abhishek Bachchan, revealing how his father, Amitabh Bachchan, would often lie awake at night, rehearsing lengthy dialogues before filming. He then drew parallels with his own experiences working alongside Mammootty and Mohanlal. He highlighted a common trait among these cinematic legends – their unwavering dedication to their craft.

While sharing his experience with nervousness while delivering dialogues, Prithviraj recalled a fascinating anecdote from the sets of his 2010 film, where he worked alongside Abhishek Bachchan. He told Galatta Plus that Abhishek shared a personal story about his father, the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, and his rigorous preparation process. Apparently, Amitabh Bachchan would often lie awake at night, rehearsing lengthy dialogues before filming them the next day. This insight into the Bollywood icon's work ethic left a lasting impression on Prithviraj, highlighting the importance of thorough preparation, even for seasoned actors.

While Prithviraj expressed his admiration for Amitabh Bachchan's diligent approach to rehearsing dialogues, he noted similar experiences with Malayalam cinema legends Mohanlal and Mammootty. While working with Mammootty on the 2010 film Pokkiri Raja, Prithviraj witnessed the actor's meticulous approach firsthand. Just minutes before filming, Mammootty rehearsed his lines in his caravan and even sought Prithviraj's input to ensure he was delivering the dialogue correctly.

Prithviraj concluded that it's this self-doubt and nervous energy that drives actors to excel. He believes that even the most accomplished actors, like Bachchan, Mammootty, and Mohanlal, experience uncertainty and nervousness, which ultimately fuels their greatness.



Meanwhile, Prithviraj's highly anticipated film, L2: Empuraan, is slated to release on March 27. Serving as the second installment in a planned trilogy, it follows the 2019 blockbuster 'Lucifer'. The film also stars Mohanlal, and the entire industry, along with eager fans, are rallying behind the acclaimed director-actor duo, eagerly awaiting the movie's theatrical release.