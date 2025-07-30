Twitter
ENTERTAINMENT

Prithviraj Sukumaran's wife Supriya Menon reveals being harassed since 2018, shares screenshot: ‘Filter not enough to...'

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s wife, Supriya, posted a screenshot of the woman’s profile and directly named her, accusing her of years of targeted abuse.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 30, 2025, 03:34 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Prithviraj Sukumaran's wife Supriya Menon reveals being harassed since 2018, shares screenshot: ‘Filter not enough to...'
Image credit: Instagram

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran’s wife, producer and former journalist Supriya Menon, has finally broken her silence on a long-running issue. Taking to Instagram, she called out a troll who, she claims, has been harassing her online since 2018.

Supriya posted a screenshot of the woman’s profile and directly named her, accusing her of years of targeted abuse.

"Even Filters Can’t Hide Her Ugliness"

Sharing the screenshot on her Instagram stories, Supriya wrote: “Meet @christinaeldo. She has been passing nasty comments on most accounts which post something about me. She would constantly make fake accounts and post, and I continued to block her. I found out who she is years ago but let it be as she has a young son.”

However, she made it clear she was done staying silent: “Even that filter she has on is not enough to hide the ugliness she holds inside and spews at me since 2018.”

Troll Allegedly Targeted Supriya’s Late Father

While Supriya didn’t reveal what triggered her recent post, a report by Etimes suggests that the woman, identified as Christina Eldo, also known as Christina Babu Kurien, a Malayali nurse living in the US, made objectionable comments about Supriya’s late father. That may have prompted Supriya to go public this time. In fact, back in 2023, she had hinted at legal action over repeated trolling related to her family.

Will She Take Legal Action Now?

This time too, Supriya has not confirmed whether she plans to pursue legal action. However, by publicly naming the woman and sharing her details, it’s clear that the producer has had enough of the years-long harassment.

Their Personal Life

Supriya Menon and Prithviraj Sukumaran got married in 2011 after a period of dating. They welcomed their daughter, Alankrita, in 2014. Supriya, who was a journalist before marriage, now runs Prithviraj Productions. Meanwhile, Prithviraj was recently seen in Sarzameen, which also starred Kajol and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

