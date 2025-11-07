Prithviraj Sukumaran’s fierce first look from SS Rajamouli's Globetrotter sparks meme fest, fans compare it to Spider-Man's...

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s first look as Kumbha in SS Rajamouli’s Globetrotter impressed some fans while others drew funny comparisons online.

When SS Rajamouli announces a film, it’s not just a project, it’s an event. Known for transforming cinematic vision into global spectacle with Baahubali and RRR, the filmmaker has now set his eyes on an even more ambitious world with Globetrotter. The upcoming sci-fi action adventure stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in pivotal roles, marking one of the most exciting collaborations in Indian cinema.

Ahead of the film’s much-awaited Globetrotter event on November 15, Rajamouli took fans by surprise by unveiling Prithviraj Sukumaran’s intense first look from the movie and social media hasn’t stopped talking since.

Rajamouli introduces 'Kumbha': A sinister yet powerful force

On November 7, Rajamouli dropped the first look of Prithviraj as Kumbha, introducing him as the story’s menacing antagonist. The poster shows Prithviraj seated in a wheelchair equipped with metallic limbs, exuding power and control. The dark and stormy background adds to the mystery, hinting that Kumbha may be more than just a villain — possibly a symbol of destruction and resilience.

Sharing the look, Rajamouli praised the actor, writing, 'After canning the first shot with Prithvi, I told him he’s one of the finest actors I’ve ever known. Bringing life to this ruthless, powerful antagonist was creatively satisfying.'

After canning the first shot with Prithvi, I walked up to him and said you are one of the finest actors I’ve ever known.



Bringing life to this sinister, ruthless, powerful antagonist KUMBHA was creatively very satisfying.



Thank you Prithvi for slipping into his chair…… pic.twitter.com/E6OVBK1QUS November 7, 2025

The director also revealed that the team is currently shooting the film’s climax sequence with Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj. He teased that Globetrotter will present 'something far beyond what we’ve done before.'

Fans react with mixed emotions and memes

While some fans praised Prithviraj’s commanding presence and Rajamouli’s bold vision, others felt the look resembled Spider-Man’s Doctor Octopus or Vivek Oberoi’s Krrish 3 character. The comparisons quickly turned into memes, flooding social media with playful takes on the reveal.

Everything is a copy of a copy of a copy pic.twitter.com/MPfDMV5uRK — Abhishrek (@abbhishrek) November 7, 2025

We have our own Dr octopus pic.twitter.com/W7vYlgfNee — D...K (@DarkNghtUvacha) November 7, 2025

Despite the divided opinions, excitement for Globetrotter continues to soar. Slated for a 2026 release, the film promises to be a grand, genre-defying spectacle, one that could once again redefine Indian cinema on a global scale.