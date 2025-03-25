The Mohanlal-starrer and Prithviraj Sukumaran-directed L2: Empuraan hits theatres on March 27, while the Salman Khan-starrer and AR Murugadoss-directed Sikandar will release in cinemas on March 30.

Headlined by Mohanlal, the much-awaited Malayalam action thriller L2: Empuraan is set to have a pan-India release on Thursday, March 27. The film will clash at the box office with Salman Khan-starrer Sikandar, which hits theatres on Sunday, March 30, coinciding with the Eid-ul-Fitr festival.

Prithviraj Sukumar, who plays a pivotal role in L2: Empuraan and has also directed the fillm, said that there is no box office clash between his film and Sikandar and also wished success for the Salman Khan film. Speaking at the press conference in Delhi to promote the Hindi release of the much-awaited Malayalam movie, Prithviraj said, "Salman Khan is one of the biggest stars in the country, and there is no competition between the two movies. I hope it becomes a blockbuster. I will have no complaints if you watch L2: Empuraan at 11 am and Sikandar at 1 pm."

L2: Empuraan is the second installment in the planned trilogy and is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer. Apart from Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the much-awaited film features a solid ensemble cast comprising of Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Abhimanyu Singh, Eriq Ebouaney, Jerome Flynn, Saikumar, Baiju Santhosh and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

On the other hand, Sikandar is directed by the popular Tamil director AR Murugadoss. Murugadoss made his Bollywood directorial debut with Aamir Khan-starrer Ghajini in 2008 and has helmed famous Tamil films such as Spyder, Sarkar, and Darbar. Besides Salman Khan, Sikandar also features Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Kajal Aggarwal.

The Mohanlal-starrer and Prithviraj Sukumaran-directed L2: Empuraan is all set to take a massive opening at the box office as the film has already earned Rs 60 crore gross worldwide in pre-sales. As the advance bookings for Sikandar have begun on Tuesday, March 25, the Salman Khan-starrer will also hope to break multiple records on its opening day itself.