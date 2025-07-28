Prithviraj Sukumaran dismisses reports claiming Lucifer 3 as most expensive Indian film: 'As part of a hate campaign...'

There had been recent reports that Prithviraj Sukumaran said that L3: The Beginning, the final chapter in his Lucifer trilogy, will be India's most expensive film. However, the superstar's official team has now dismissed these reports and called them "a part of hate campaign".

Headlined by Mohanlal and helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the action thriller L2: Empuraan or Empuraan - Lucifer 2 broke box office records upon its release earlier this year when it became the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time with the worldwide box office collections of Rs 265 crore. The action thriller also scored the biggest global opening of Rs 67 crore in Malayalam cinema and also became the first Malayalam film to breach the Rs 250-crore mark globally. L2: Empuraan is the sequel of the 2019 superhit Lucifer and the second installment in the Lucifer trilogy, with the third part being titled L3: The Beginning.

There had been recent reports that Prithviraj Sukumaran, who also plays a pivotal role in the Lucifer trilogy, said that L3: The Beginning will be India's most expensive film. However, the superstar's official team Poffactio has now dismissed these reports and called them "a part of hate campaign".

On its official social media accounts, Poffactio shared a couple of reports claiming, "Lucifer 3 will be the biggest and most expensive film in Indian cinema and will feature underwater action, says star Prithviraj Sukumaran." Along with the screenshots, they added a long caption that read, "We express our disappointment in major channels for spreading false news claiming that Prithviraj Sukumaran made some statements about the L3 movie. These reports are entirely untrue. We urge all media outlets to refer to the official interview videos from the Sarzameen promotions for accurate information."

"It appears this misinformation originated from a fake profile ID as part of a hate campaign. We request all channels to cross-check facts before reporting and to republish corrected news to clarify the truth to the public and Prithviraj’s well-wishers. We expect a professional approach in handling this matter. Thank you", they further added.

On the work front, Prithviraj was most recently seen in the political thriller Sarzameen. Also starring Kajol and Ibrahim Ali Khan, the film, backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on July 25 and received mixed reviews from the audiences and critics.

