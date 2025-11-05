Prithvi Festival 2025: Naseeruddin Shah, Neena Gupta, Saif Ali Khan, Zahaan Kapoor light up opening night; SEE PICS

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

After Sunita Ahuja's shocking remarks against Govinda's family...., actor issues public apology; here's what happened

When Amitabh Bachchan proudly called himself 'half-sardar'; here's revisiting his Sikh roots on Gurpurab 2025

SSC CHSL Exam 2025: Tier I exam city details out at ssc.gov.in, get direct LINK, steps to check here

Viral video: US man wins hearts after joining BBMP workers to clean Bengaluru streets, WATCH

'Haan hum Bihari hain ji’: Manoj Tiwari croons Bihari pride anthem before Bihar Election 2025

Dev Deepawali 2025: 25+ divine wishes, messages, quotes to share with loved ones

Viral Video shows YouTuber recreating Tom Cruise's death-defying stunt from Mission Impossible, shows viewers how to..., WATCH

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's next India outing delayed; selectors unlikely to pick duo for upcoming series: Report

What’s on Virat Kohli’s no-regret cheat plate? Paneer khurchan, cassata ice cream and more

Groww IPO draws 57% subscription so far; check GMP, allotment, listing date here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
After Sunita Ahuja's shocking remarks against Govinda's family...., actor issues public apology; here's what happened

After Sunita's shocking remarks against Govinda's priest, actor issues apology

When Amitabh Bachchan proudly called himself 'half-sardar'; here's revisiting his Sikh roots on Gurpurab 2025

Gurpurab 2025: When Amitabh Bachchan proudly called himself 'half-sardar'

SSC CHSL Exam 2025: Tier I exam city details out at ssc.gov.in, get direct LINK, steps to check here

SSC CHSL Exam 2025: Tier I exam city details out at ssc.gov.in, get direct LINK,

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redefining political fashion

Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redef

From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pictures

From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pics

Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star batter

Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Prithvi Festival 2025: Naseeruddin Shah, Neena Gupta, Saif Ali Khan, Zahaan Kapoor light up opening night; SEE PICS

The Prithvi Festival 2025, scheduled to run from November 1 to 17, will feature several plays, film screenings, musical acts, discussions, and workshops for audiences. The festival also comes at a time when the theatre has been celebrating over 40 years of performing arts.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Nov 05, 2025, 03:41 PM IST

Prithvi Festival 2025: Naseeruddin Shah, Neena Gupta, Saif Ali Khan, Zahaan Kapoor light up opening night; SEE PICS
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The opening night of the Prithvi Festival 2025 turned into a star-studded celebration of theatre, cinema, and artistic camaraderie as several prominent film and theatre personalities came together at the iconic Prithvi Theatre in Mumbai. The gala evening witnessed the presence of some of the industry's most respected names, including Naseeruddin Shah, Neena Gupta, Saif Ali Khan, Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Ratna Pathak Shah, Vinay Pathak, and Divya Dutta, among others, who joined hands to celebrate the enduring spirit of Indian theatre.

Prithvi Festival 2025 celebration: Naseeruddin Shah, Neena Gupta shake legs

 The pictures from the opening night were shared on the official Prithvi Theatre handle, showing guests basking in the cheerful moments as they came together to celebrate the spirit of cinema. The first picture shows Naseeruddin Shah and Neena Gupta in a joyous mood, dancing their hearts out. "An evening of celebration, connection, and theatre's timeless charm. Here's to the warmth, the respect, and the magic that opened Prithvi Festival 2025," the post's caption read. 

While the post left fans feeling nostalgic, others celebrated the unique reunion of cinematic icons. The pictures also sparked FOMO among some film industry members, with Dia Mirza saying she "missed being with you all so much." Other actors, including Lillette Dubey, Rasika Duggal, Shreya Dhanwathary, Aahana Kumra, and Vrajesh Hirjee, also expressed regret over missing the celebration.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 


About Prithvi Festival 2025

The Prithvi Festival 2025, scheduled to run from November 1 to 17, will feature several plays, film screenings, musical acts, discussions, and workshops for audiences. The festival also comes at a time when the theatre has been celebrating over 40 years of performing arts. Started by the legendary Prithviraj Kapoor in 1944, Prithvi Theatre was successfully run for 16 years, when he was at the height of his film career. However, he was forced to close down functions due to his ill health; however, he continued to give enthusiastic support to any theatrical ventures by ex-members of his company. 

After the demise of Prithviraj Kapoor, his son, the late actor Shashi Kapoor, formed a trust to continue his work, with the objective of encouraging an interest in the theatre. This is when a small theatre was set up in Mumbai's Juhu - Prithvi Theatre. It is the original site where Prithviraj Kapoor built a theatre that was to be his company's 'Home', as per the theatre's official website.

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
After Sunita Ahuja's shocking remarks against Govinda's family...., actor issues public apology; here's what happened
After Sunita's shocking remarks against Govinda's priest, actor issues apology
SSC CHSL Exam 2025: Tier I exam city details out at ssc.gov.in, get direct LINK, steps to check here
SSC CHSL Exam 2025: Tier I exam city details out at ssc.gov.in, get direct LINK,
When Amitabh Bachchan proudly called himself 'half-sardar'; here's revisiting his Sikh roots on Gurpurab 2025
Gurpurab 2025: When Amitabh Bachchan proudly called himself 'half-sardar'
Viral video: US man wins hearts after joining BBMP workers to clean Bengaluru streets, WATCH
Viral video: US man wins hearts after joining BBMP workers to clean Bengaluru st
'Haan hum Bihari hain ji’: Manoj Tiwari croons Bihari pride anthem before Bihar Election 2025
'Haan hum Bihari hain ji’: Manoj Tiwari croons Bihari pride anthem before polls
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redefining political fashion
Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redef
From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pictures
From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pics
Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star batter
Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star
From Jonathan Bailey to Patrick Dempsey: Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE