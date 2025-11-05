Prithvi Festival 2025: Naseeruddin Shah, Neena Gupta, Saif Ali Khan, Zahaan Kapoor light up opening night; SEE PICS

The Prithvi Festival 2025, scheduled to run from November 1 to 17, will feature several plays, film screenings, musical acts, discussions, and workshops for audiences. The festival also comes at a time when the theatre has been celebrating over 40 years of performing arts.

The opening night of the Prithvi Festival 2025 turned into a star-studded celebration of theatre, cinema, and artistic camaraderie as several prominent film and theatre personalities came together at the iconic Prithvi Theatre in Mumbai. The gala evening witnessed the presence of some of the industry's most respected names, including Naseeruddin Shah, Neena Gupta, Saif Ali Khan, Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Ratna Pathak Shah, Vinay Pathak, and Divya Dutta, among others, who joined hands to celebrate the enduring spirit of Indian theatre.

Prithvi Festival 2025 celebration: Naseeruddin Shah, Neena Gupta shake legs

The pictures from the opening night were shared on the official Prithvi Theatre handle, showing guests basking in the cheerful moments as they came together to celebrate the spirit of cinema. The first picture shows Naseeruddin Shah and Neena Gupta in a joyous mood, dancing their hearts out. "An evening of celebration, connection, and theatre's timeless charm. Here's to the warmth, the respect, and the magic that opened Prithvi Festival 2025," the post's caption read.

While the post left fans feeling nostalgic, others celebrated the unique reunion of cinematic icons. The pictures also sparked FOMO among some film industry members, with Dia Mirza saying she "missed being with you all so much." Other actors, including Lillette Dubey, Rasika Duggal, Shreya Dhanwathary, Aahana Kumra, and Vrajesh Hirjee, also expressed regret over missing the celebration.





About Prithvi Festival 2025

The Prithvi Festival 2025, scheduled to run from November 1 to 17, will feature several plays, film screenings, musical acts, discussions, and workshops for audiences. The festival also comes at a time when the theatre has been celebrating over 40 years of performing arts. Started by the legendary Prithviraj Kapoor in 1944, Prithvi Theatre was successfully run for 16 years, when he was at the height of his film career. However, he was forced to close down functions due to his ill health; however, he continued to give enthusiastic support to any theatrical ventures by ex-members of his company.

After the demise of Prithviraj Kapoor, his son, the late actor Shashi Kapoor, formed a trust to continue his work, with the objective of encouraging an interest in the theatre. This is when a small theatre was set up in Mumbai's Juhu - Prithvi Theatre. It is the original site where Prithviraj Kapoor built a theatre that was to be his company's 'Home', as per the theatre's official website.



