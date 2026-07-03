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Pritam and Pedro: Rajkumar Hirani's OTT debut gets mixed response, netizens praise Arshad Warsi-Vir Hirani, but...

Arshad Warsi and Vir Hirani’s Pritam and Pedro, Rajkumar Hirani’s OTT debut, is a Goa-based cybercrime drama blending comedy, mystery and investigation, which has received positive reactions from viewers.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 03, 2026, 03:53 PM IST

Pritam and Pedro: Rajkumar Hirani's OTT debut gets mixed response, netizens praise Arshad Warsi-Vir Hirani, but...
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Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani makes his OTT debut with Pritam and Pedro, which combines comedy, crime and modern storytelling. The show, which takes place in Goa, centres on an odd collaboration between a novice hacker and an experienced police officer as they look into cybercrimes and a high-stakes kidnapping case.

Plot and storyline

The series, directed by Avinash Arun, stars Arshad Warsi, Vir Hirani, Mona Singh and Vikrant Massey, focusing on the unlikely partnership between Pritam, a tech-savvy hacker and vacuum cleaner salesman, and Pedro, a traditional police officer. Initially crossing paths during a petty theft case, their collaboration as Pedro joins the cyber cell, leading them to tackle complex cybercrimes, culminating in a high-stakes investigation involving the kidnapping of a minister’s son amid digital fraud and deception.

Martin, portrayed by Vikrant Massey, is a proficient cybercriminal behind a kidnapping, leading to a gripping investigation centred on ransomware and digital manipulation. The story addresses themes of online vulnerability and cyber awareness, referencing actual digital threats.

Performances and execution

Vir Hirani makes an impressive debut, while Arshad Warsi gives a well-rounded performance. Vikrant Massey provides intensity as the antagonist, while the Goa background enriches the picture. Despite some pacing flaws, the series expertly balances amusement with a powerful cybercrime awareness message. 

Also read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Will Cristiano Ronaldo take retirement? Portugal star breaks silence

Netizens reaction

Viewers responded positively to the series, praising its engaging treatment of cybercrime. One user said, 'Mujhe acha laga kaam, series bhi achi banayi hai.' Another noted, 'Cyber frauds are literally increasing every day. Glad a mainstream show discussed this properly.'

Others added, 'Loved how the makers presented such an important topic in a simple and entertaining way. It never feels like a lecture, yet the message comes across strongly.' Another reaction read, 'The writing felt smart because every important message was naturally woven into the story without slowing down the entertainment value.'

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