Prince box office collection day 3: Sivakarthikeyan's romantic comedy likely to earn Rs 16.85 crore in opening weekend

The Tamil romantic comedy, featuring Sivakarthikeyan in the leading role, was released in the theatres on October 21, as a pre-festive release. The film's plot revolves around how Sivakarthikeyan's character as a teacher wins over his lady love of a British teacher, essayed by Maria Riaboshapka, who teaches in the same school.

Prince opened to mixed reviews from the audience and the critics as one-half of the moviegoers lapped up its farcical humour, and others called it senseless. Now, this is being reflected in the Anudeep KV directorial's box office collections which are going down with each passing day.

As per the entertainment tracking website Sacnilk.com, Prince has collected Rs 16.85 crore in its opening weekend with collections of Rs 6.25 crore and Rs 5.6 crore on its first two days and estimated figures of around Rs 5 crore on its third day of release, i.e. Sunday, October 24.

The Sivakrthikeyan starrer also clashed with Karthi starrer spy thriller Sardar, which also had estimated earnings of Rs 19.23 crore in its opening weekend, as per the same portal. The Ponniyin Selvan actor features in a double role in the PS Mithran-directed film, which received better reviews than Prince.



Anudeep KV gained immense fame after his Telugu comedy-drama Jathi Ratnalu starring Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi, and Rahul Ramakrishna, became a blockbuster success last year. Made on a meager budget of around Rs 4 crore, the film became a blockbuster success earning Rs 70 crore at the worldwide box office.

Prince is Sivakarthikeyan's second theatrical release this year after the coming-of-age comedy-drama Don was released in May. Helmed by Cibi Chakaravarthi in his directorial debut, the film was a blockbuster success as it reportedly crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office.