Prince box office collection day 2: Sivakarthikeyan starrer romantic comedy estimated to earn Rs 12 crore

Starring Sivakarthikeyan in the leading role, the Tamil romantic comedy Prince opened to mixed reviews from the critics and the audience when it was released in the theatres on October 21, as a festive release before the Diwali weekend. While one half of the moviegoers lapped up its farcical humour, others called it senseless.

The film's plot revolves around how Sivakarthikeyan's character as a teacher wins over his lady love of a British teacher, essayed by Maria Riaboshapka, who teaches in the same school when the entire village goes against him saying that he is betraying his own country in comical situations.

As per the entertainment tracking website Sacnilk.com, Sivakarthikeyan starrer Prince has collected Rs 12 crore in its first two days with collections of Rs 6.25 crore on its opening day and estimated figures of around Rs 5.75 crore on its second day of release, i.e. Saturday, October 22.

The Anudeep KV directorial also clashed with Karthi starrer spy thriller Sardar, which also had estimated earnings of Rs 3.7 crore on its opening day, as per the same portal. The Ponniyin Selvan actor features in a double role in the PS Mithran-directed film, which received better reviews than Prince.



Anudeep KV gained immense fame after his Telugu comedy-drama Jathi Ratnalu starring Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi, and Rahul Ramakrishna, became a blockbuster success last year. Made on a meager budget of around Rs 4 crore, the film became a blockbuster success earning Rs 70 crore at the worldwide box office.

Prince is Sivakarthikeyan's second theatrical release this year after the coming-of-age comedy-drama Don was released in May. Helmed by Cibi Chakaravarthi in his directorial debut, the film was a blockbuster success as it reportedly crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office.