Prince box office collection day 1: Sivakarthikeyan starrer romantic comedy estimated to earn Rs 5 crore

Headlined by Sivakarthikeyan, the Tamil romantic comedy film Prince hit theaters on Friday, October 21 as a festive release. The film received mixed reviews from the audience and critics with half of them calling the film a complete entertainer, and the other half saying that it doesn't meet their expectations.

The romantic comedy follows the hilarious drama that unravels when Sivakarthikeyan's character of a teacher falls in love with a British teacher, essayed by Maria Riaboshapka, while working together at the same school. The entire village goes up against the film's leading hero and the latter wins them over in chaos and fun situations.

As per the entertainment tracking website Sacnilk.com, Prince has had a decent opening across India as the film has collected Rs 5 crore on its first day. The report also stated that the film had an overall 29.85% occupancy in the theaters with the maximum being in Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry.

The Anudeep KV directorial also clashed with Karthi starrer spy thriller Sardar, which also had estimated earnings of Rs 3.7 crore on its opening day, as per the same portal. The Ponniyin Selvan actor features in a double role in the PS Mithran-directed film, which received better reviews than Prince.



Anudeep KV gained immense fame after his Telugu comedy-drama Jathi Ratnalu starring Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi, and Rahul Ramakrishna, became a blockbuster success last year. Made on a meager budget of around Rs 4 crore, the film became a blockbuster success earning Rs 70 crore at the worldwide box office.

Prince is Sivakarthikeyan's second theatrical release this year after the coming-of-age comedy-drama Don was released in May. Helmed by Cibi Chakaravarthi in his directorial debut, the film was a blockbuster success as it reportedly crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office.