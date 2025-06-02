ENTERTAINMENT
The 2023 Australian film Talk To Me is the highest-grossing horror movie produced by A24, the American film studio known for producing unique, unusual genre films made by independent filmmakers.
From the 1973 cult classic The Exorcist to the 2013 popular supernatural drama The Conjuring and from the 1980 mind-bending drama The Shinig to the 2018 distinctive psychological movie The Hereditary, there have been many outstanding horror films that have redefined the genre across the years. Another addition to this list is the 2023 Australian horror film Talk To Me. The one-line synopsis of the film reads as, "When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits with an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill and high-stakes party game -- until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces."
Talk To Me had no major stars and its entire cast was relatively new. It featured Sophie Wilde, Alexandra Jensen, Joe Bird, Otis Dhanji, Miranda Otto, Zoe Terakes, Chris Alosio, Marcus Johnson, and Alexandria Steffensen. The film had its premiere at the Adelaide Film Festival in October 2022 and was released globally in July 2023. Made in the production budget of just $4.5 million, Talk To Me grossed $92 million worldwide and became the highest-grossing horror film bankrolled by A24.
Known for producing unique, unusual genre films made by independent filmmakers, A24 is the American film studio that has bankrolled award-winning movies including Everything Everywhere All at Once, Hereditary, The Whale, Heretic, Uncut Gems, Lady Bird, Moonlight, Minari, The Zone of Interest, Aftersun, Ex Machina, and Civil War among others.
Coming back to Talk To Me, the horror movie is streaming on Prime Video in India and is rated 7.1 on IMDb. The film is directed by twin Australian filmmakers Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou in their feature directorial debut. The brothers are also popular YouTubers with the name RackaRacka and are known for their horror comedy YouTube videos. Their second film Bring Her Back, also supernatural horror drama, has been released recently on May 29, 2025, and has received positive reviews from the critics and the audiences.
