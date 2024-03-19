Prime Video releases first looks of Mirzapur 3, Paatal Lok 2, Panchayat 3; fans ask 'release date kahaan hai'

Prime Video's 2024 India slate includes five returning shows namely Mirzapur, Paatal Lok, Panchayat, Bandish Bandits, and Suzhal. The OTT giant has also announced 35 other new series and shows on Tuesday.

The streaming giant Prime Video announced its slate of 2024 with 40 new titles at a grand event in Mumbai on Tuesday, March 19. These also included the new seasons of its critically-acclaimed shows Pataal Lok, Mirzapur, and Panchayat. The three shows, along with Bandish Bandits and Tamil series Suzhal - The Vortex, are the five projects that will return on the OTT giant this year.

In the video announcing its new titles, Prime Video also showcased the first look from its reurning shows. As soon as the announcements were made, fans asked the streaming giant to tell the release date of the shows as well. Several of them wrote in the comments section, "Release date kahaan hai (Where is the release date)".

The crime drama show Paatal Lok is coming back with its season two, which will see Jaideep Ahlawat's Hathiram and Ishwak Singh's Ansari working together on two seemingly disconnected cases which sends them down the track of a nebulous conspiracy. Sudip Sharma, who created the show, serves as a writer along with actor Abhishek Banerjee, Tamal Sen and Rahul Kanojia. The seond season is directed by filmmaker Avinash Arun. It is produced by Karnesh Ssharma of Clean Slate Filmz. The second season will also feature Tillotama Shome, Jahnu Barua, Gul Panag, Nagesh Kukunoor, and Anurag Arora.

Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal-starrer Mirzapur is coming back with the third season, which is backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Media and Entertainment. "Guddu and Golu are pitted against a new contender as they stake their claim to the throne. Will they pass the baptism of fire or will external forces seek to destroy the seat of power forever", the official logline read. The third season is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer. Mirzapur 3 will also star Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Harshita Gaur, Anjumm Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, and Manu Rishi Chadha.

Continuing its collaboration The Viral Fever, the streamer also announced season three of Panchayat, starring Jitendra Kumar in the lead. The new season is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and written by Chandan Kumar. "As the Panchayat elections approach, both Pradhan (Neena Gupta) and Bhushan (Raghubir Yadav) camps engage in a fierce battle to uplift their public image. Navigating the murky waters of Phulera politics, Abhishek (Kumar) does his best to maintain his objectivity," read the official description.

Along with its returning shows, Prime Video also announced multiple new shows including Citadel Honey Bunny, Call Me Bae, Follow Karlo Yaar, Gulkanda Tales, Matka King, Daldal, Khauf, The Revolutionaries, Dil Dosti Dilemma, Ziddi Girls, and Rangeen among others.

