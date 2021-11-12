Prime Video announces release of Venkatesh Daggubati's 'Drushyam 2', Details inside

Prime Video today announced the global premiere of the Venkatesh Daggubati starrer Telugu thriller ‘Drushyam 2’ on 25th November in India, across 240 countries and territories the world over. Directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by D. Suresh Babu, Rajkumar Sethupathy, and Antony Perumbavoor of Suresh Productions, Rajkumar Theatres, and Max Movies, the film is a sequel to the much-loved Telugu superhit ‘Drushyam’. Alongside Venkatesh Daggubati, the film features an ensemble cast of talented actors such as Meena, Kruthika, Esther Anil, and Sampath Raj, and Poorna.

However, the first look of ‘Drushyam 2’ was released in September this year. While sharing the trailer with the detailed caption on YouTube, the makers wrote, “About Drushyam 2: A gripping tale of an investigation and a family which is threatened by it. Will Rambabu be able to protect his family this time?”

Set six years since the events of ‘Drushyam’, the film delves deep into the life of Rambabu, a changed man now. However, a criminal investigation ensues threatening the wellbeing of his family. As tables turn, it’s upon Rambabu to give it his all and protect his close ones yet again in this gripping tale of deceit, lies, and mystery. The riveting crime drama is all set to keep you on the edge of your seats with every twist that comes your way.

Watch the teaser of ‘Drushyam 2’ here:

The Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories can stream the exclusive digital premiere of the Telugu thriller, ‘Drushyam 2’ starting 25th November 2021. Viewers can also watch ‘Drushyam 2’ by subscribing to Prime Video Mobile Edition. Prime Video Mobile Edition is a single-user, mobile-only plan currently available for Airtel Pre-Paid customers.