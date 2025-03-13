The dynamic duo is all set to and ready to board a flight to Mount Abu, a picturesque hill station in Rajasthan. The team has chosen this stunning location to shoot crucial scenes for Jatadhara, a supernatural thriller that promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Hyderabad, As the nation celebrates the vibrant festival of Holi, and producer Prerna Arora and Actor Sudheer Babu are gearing up to take their upcoming film, Jatadhara, to new heights. Literally!

The dynamic duo is all set to and ready to board a flight to Mount Abu, a picturesque hill station in Rajasthan. The team has chosen this stunning location to shoot crucial scenes for Jatadhara, a supernatural thriller that promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Sudheer Babu, known for his versatility and dedication to his craft, is excited to start this new schedule. "I'm thrilled to be shooting in Mount Abu, especially during Holi. The vibrant colors and festive atmosphere will definitely add to the film's energy,"

Prerna Arora, who has produced several critically acclaimed films, including Toilet:

Ek Prem Katha and Padman, is confident that Jatadhara will be a game-changer.

"We've chosen Mount Abu for its breathtaking landscapes and serene atmosphere, which will perfectly complement the film's narrative," she explained.

Jatadhara is directed by Venkat Kalyan 'Jatadhara' is produced by Zee Studios' Umesh KR Bansal, Prerna Arora, Aruna Agarwal, Shivin Narang.

Co Producers Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora, and Creative Producers Divya Vijay and Sagar Ambre Supervising Producer Bhavini Goswami

The Jatadhara team will be shooting in Mount Abu for the breathtaking deep jungle scenes in Mount Abu at Maukaa Studios (Rajasthan) forest caves huge set is been formed for scenes, capturing the beauty of the location and bringing the story to life.

Stay tuned for more updates on Jatadhara, and get ready to experience the thrill!