Prem Chopra turns 90: 8 must-watch films that prove why he’s Bollywood’s ultimate villain

On Prem Chopra’s birthday, we revisit 8 must-watch films that showcase his iconic villainy and versatility. From Bobby to Trishul and Kranti, these timeless classics prove why he remains Bollywood’s most loved villain and an unforgettable legend of Indian cinema.

Prem Chopra, one of Bollywood’s most celebrated actors, has carved a legendary space in Indian cinema with his unforgettable portrayals of villains. With a career spanning over six decades, he has appeared in more than 380 films, leaving audiences both fascinated and terrified with his iconic dialogues and menacing presence. On his birthday, here’s a look at 8 must-watch Prem Chopra films that truly showcase why he's Bollywood's ultimate villain.

Bobby (1973)

One of the most memorable films of his career, Prem Chopra’s role as the cunning villain in Bobby earned him immense popularity. His famous line “Prem naam hai mera, Prem Chopra” remains etched in Bollywood history.

Do Raaste (1969)

Playing the manipulative brother, Prem Chopra added layers of drama to this family-oriented film starring Rajesh Khanna. His performance was both impactful and chilling.

Upkaar (1967)

In Manoj Kumar’s patriotic drama, Prem Chopra played a greedy character who symbolised betrayal. His portrayal added depth to the social message of the film.

Kati Patang (1971)

Opposite Rajesh Khanna and Asha Parekh, Chopra impressed with his villainous role that heightened the emotional conflict in this musical hit.

Phool Bane Angaray (1991)

Sharing screen space with Rekha, he delivered a powerful antagonist role, proving his ability to adapt to different eras of cinema.

Do Anjaane (1976)

This suspense drama starring Amitabh Bachchan had Chopra playing a pivotal role, adding intensity and tension to the gripping narrative.

Trishul (1978)

In Yash Chopra’s blockbuster, Prem Chopra’s scheming character once again reminded audiences why he was one of the finest villains of the 70s.

Kranti (1981)

As part of a stellar ensemble, Chopra stood out with his performance in this patriotic action drama, solidifying his reputation as a versatile actor.

From romantic dramas to action-packed thrillers, Prem Chopra’s roles have transcended generations. His ability to bring authenticity to negative characters made him not just a villain but a legend in Indian cinema. On his birthday, revisiting these eight classics is the perfect tribute to his remarkable journey.