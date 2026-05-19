Preity Zinta to star alongside Kunal Kemmu in his directorial Vibe, action comedy film to release on this date

Preity Zinta is set to make her acting comeback with the action-comedy film 'Vibe,' starring alongside Kunal Kemmu. Directed by Kunal himself, the film will release in cinemas on September 18.

Preity Zinta is set to return to the big screen with the upcoming action-comedy film 'Vibe,' where she will share screen space with actor Kunal Kemmu for the first time. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 18.

Preity Zinta announces acting comeback with 'vibe':

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta is, you know, making her acting comeback after a long gap, with Amazon MGM Studios' upcoming film titled 'Vibe.' The high-energy action comedy stars Kunal Kemmu alongside Preity and it seems to mark the first real on-screen collaboration between the two actors, which is kind of a big deal.

This project is being produced by Kunal Kemmu and Chirag Nihalani under the banner of Drongo Films. And interestingly, it’s also the studio's first production venture, like their debut kind of thing. Also, apart from acting in the movie, Kunal has written the script and directed the project too, so he’s doing a lot more than one thing.

When the makers shared the news on social media, they wrote, 'Punch aur punchline dono guaranteed with VIBE…Releasing in cinemas near you on Sept 18,' kinda confident right. Preity Zinta then went ahead and shared the film poster on her Instagram handle, plus she said she’s feeling excited about getting back to the big screens. 'Hi all, 18th Sept will be such a vibe. See you in a theatre near you very soon,' she posted.

The film revolves around friendship and survival:

‘Vibe’ comes off as this high-stakes action-comedy sort of thing, centred on two inseparable friends whose normal days suddenly flip into this chaotic, heart-racing journey. The tale keeps poking at friendship, survival, and the lighter side of it all, even when everything goes off the rails. Alongside Kunal and Preity, actor Sparsh Shrivastava is also set to play a key part in the film. Debutant Vanshika Dhir, meanwhile, joins the ensemble and rounds out the cast.

Fans are super eager to watch Preity again on screen, after she spent the most recent years tied up with IPL commitments and her business ventures. Her comeback already sparked a good amount of buzz across social media, especially among Bollywood audiences.

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Kunal Kemmu is also busy with ‘Golmaal 5’:

Apart from 'Vibe,' Kunal Kemmu is also getting ready for Rohit Shetty’s much-awaited comedy franchise movie 'Golmaal 5,' you know, the one everyone’s talking about.

The film has Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Sharman Joshi all in key roles. Recently, Ajay Devgn dropped a peek from the Ooty shooting schedule. In the post, the entire cast is seen riding that iconic, five-seater bike, which is sort of tied to the franchise, pretty much.