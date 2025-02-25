Expressing 'shock' over a political party "promoting fake news", Preity Zinta emphasised that the loan was "fully paid back" over a decade ago.

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta slammed the Congress party's Kerala wing for spreading "fake news" about getting her loans written off and giving her social media accounts to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Expressing 'shock' over a political party "promoting fake news" the actress emphasised that the loan was "fully paid back" over a decade ago. This comes after a post by Congress Kerala claimed that the 'Veer Zaara' actress "gave her social media accounts to BJP and got 18 Cr written off."

No I operate my social media accounts my self and shame on you for promoting FAKE NEWS ! No one wrote off anything or any loan for me. I’m shocked that a political party or their representative is promoting fake news & indulging in vile gossip & click baits using my name &… https://t.co/cdnEvqnkYx — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) February 25, 2025

"No I operate my social media accounts my self and shame on you for promoting FAKE NEWS ! No one wrote off anything or any loan for me. I’m shocked that a political party or their representative is promoting fake news & indulging in vile gossip & click baits using my name & images," the actress stated in a post on X.

So much misinformation going around but thank god for social media and thank god for X ! All through my career I have seen so many so respected journalists get so many stories completely wrong & never have the decency to correct the story or apologise. I have also gone to court… February 25, 2025

"For the record a loan was taken and FULLY PAID BACK - over 10 years ago. Hope this clarifies and helps so there are no misunderstandings in the future," she added.

In a subsequent post, the actress expressed her disappointment with media outlets for failing to verify the information before publishing it. “So much misinformation going around, but thank god for social media and thank god for X!” she added.

Preity also slammed several media houses for misreporting stories and not taking accountability for their mistakes. “I think it’s time we start holding them responsible right here so there is some accountability in the future,” she wrote.

The actress added, “Next time please call me and find out if the story is true or not before mentioning my name.” Earlier, Preity posted about the platform's growing cynicism, especially when people expressed appreciation for public figures. “If you appreciate your PM, you are a bhakt... if you are a proud Hindu or Indian, then you’re an ‘Andh Bhakt’!” she wrote, adding, "Let’s keep it real folks and take people for who they are and not who we think they should be!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress, who was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit (2018), is all set to return to Bollywood with 'Lahore 1947', directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Alongside Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal, Preity will share the screen with Sunny Deol, and his son Karan Deol in the upcoming film.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)