Pregnant Malayalam TV actress Dr Priya passes away at 35 after sudden heart attack, baby in ICU

Reportedly, the actress had undergone a regular pregnancy check-up at the hospital before suffering a heart attack.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 04:31 PM IST

On Wednesday, Dr Priya, a popular Malayalam television actress died after suffering a heart attack. She was 35 years old and eight months pregnant. As per a NDTV report, the actress had undergone a regular pregnancy check-up at a nearby private hospital, before suffering a the attack. Dr Priya's newborn baby is currently in the intensive care unit. 

Actor Kishor Satya confirmed the demise of the actress by sharing a post and mourning over the loss with a long note. Sharing the photo of Dr Priya, Kishor wrote, "One more unexpected death in the Malayalam television sector. Dr. Priya died of cardiac arrest yesterday. She was 8 months pregnant. The baby is in the ICU. There were no other health issues. The mother who is crying unable to accept the death of her only daughter. The pain of husband Nanna as a loving partner with Priya without going anywhere for 6 months. Last night while going to the hospital, the sight of sadness rained in my mind. What will you say to comfort them? Why did God show this cruelty to those innocent minds who are believers?" 

Satya further wrote, "The mind kept repeating the questions...Unanswered questions...Before the shocking news of Ranjusha's death goes away, next one more...When a person who is only 35 years old leaves this world, the mind is not allowed to say condolences....How will Priya's husband and mother recover from this collapse...Don't know...Let their minds have the power for that." 

Dr. Priya was popularly known for her role in Karuthamuthu. After getting married, she took a break from acting. The actress was also a doctor. Reportedly, Dr Priya was pursuing an MD and was also practising at Thiruvananthapuram's PRS hospital. Two days before Dr Priya's demise, popular Malayalam TV and film actress Renjusha Menon was found dead at her flat in Thiruvananthapuram 

