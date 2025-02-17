The noticeable absence of the Babbar family, including Prateik's father, veteran actor-politician Raj Babbar, and his half-siblings Aarya and Juhi Babbar, led to much speculation.

Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee got married on Valentine’s Day in a private ceremony, celebrating their love in an intimate and personal way. The couple chose to wed at home, exchanging vows in the house that Prateik’s late mother, iconic actress Smita Patil, had bought in Bandra, Mumbai.

The wedding was an intimate event, with only close family and friends in attendance. Pre-wedding rituals like haldi and mehendi took place before the main ceremony. However, the noticeable absence of the Babbar family, including Prateik's father, veteran actor-politician Raj Babbar, and his half-siblings Aarya and Juhi Babbar, led to speculation.

Responding to the rumours, Priya Banerjee cleared the air, stating that no important family member was absent from the wedding. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she said, "There was absolutely no family member who was missing from the wedding or our celebrations. I don't know why there are rumours that "family members" were absent. Our families where there including my parents, his aunts who raised him, his nana-nani and everyone who mattered and is family was with us. And there was absolutely nobody who is family was missing."

The couple had always been open about their relationship, but their quick wedding surprised some people. Priya shared her thoughts on the change, saying, "Honestly, being married to Prateik and being married didn't feel any different. We had been together for a very long time. It had been almost five years, we had lived under the same roof. More than that, I felt like I had known him forever. It felt the same."

Prateik, on the other hand, saw their relationship as something that went beyond just this lifetime. With a philosophical view, he said, "It felt like I was doing this for the thousandth time. This was like another lifetime, another universe. I felt like I married her in every lifetime and every universe, and this was another one… and there were many more to go."

Prateik Babbar was previously married to film producer Sanya Sagar, with whom he had tied the knot on January 23, 2019. The ex-couple separated in 2020 and divorced in January 2023.