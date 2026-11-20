Film: Pratap Cast: Amit Sadh, Esha Deol, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Milind Gunaji, Seema Biswas, Dushyant Wagh Director: Sachin Saraf Producer: Pradeep Rangwani Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller Duration: 2 Hours 15 Minutes Language: Hindi Certification: U/A Release Date: November 20, 2026 Rating: 4/5

Films about fearless police officers taking on criminals are not new to cinema. But what happens when a celebrated encounter specialist suddenly finds himself behind bars, branded a criminal because of a viral video? Director Sachin Saraf’s Pratap explores this compelling premise through the story of a police officer whose life takes an unexpected turn following a controversial encounter.

Blending action, emotion and suspense, the film explores the complex relationship between the police system, politics, media and the fight for justice. At its heart, it is a story of a man struggling to prove his innocence after losing everything he once stood for.

Story

The film opens inside a prison, where several policemen struggle to control an aggressive and defiant prisoner named Pratap (Amit Sadh). His behaviour eventually forces the strict jail superintendent, Meera Sen (Seema Biswas), to order his transfer to a solitary confinement cell.

But Pratap is no ordinary prisoner. He is IPS officer Pratap Ranade, a celebrated Mumbai encounter specialist who once commanded fear and respect within the criminal underworld.

His downfall begins following an operation to apprehend a wanted criminal reportedly hiding at a residential location in Mumbai. During the operation, Pratap catches hold of the suspect and points a gun at him. However, before he can pull the trigger, the criminal dies of a heart attack.

The incident is recorded on a mobile phone by a woman present in a nearby vehicle. The video subsequently goes viral on social media, creating the impression that Pratap has deliberately shot the criminal.

With no convincing evidence to establish his innocence, Pratap finds himself facing legal proceedings and eventually lands in prison. Initially confident that the truth will soon emerge, he gradually realises that he has become trapped in a complicated web of politics and systemic pressure.

The once-powerful officer, who was feared by criminals and respected by colleagues, is now forced to live among the very people he once fought against. Even those he considered his own begin distancing themselves from him.

Will Pratap manage to prove his innocence? Can he reclaim the dignity and respect he has lost? The answers unfold through this engaging and emotionally charged drama.

Performances

Amit Sadh is undoubtedly the biggest strength of Pratap. He delivers a convincing and powerful performance as IPS officer Pratap Ranade, bringing out the contrasting sides of his character with remarkable ease.

On one hand, he portrays a fearless, aggressive and commanding police officer; on the other, he convincingly depicts a helpless man struggling with isolation, humiliation and uncertainty behind prison walls. His expressions, dialogue delivery and emotional intensity make the character believable. Amit holds the audience’s attention throughout and carries much of the film on his shoulders.

Seema Biswas is perfectly cast as the strict and no-nonsense jail superintendent, Meera Sen. With her seasoned acting skills and understated screen presence, she makes a strong impression.

Tigmanshu Dhulia and Milind Gunaji lend solid support with their experienced performances. Esha Deol is decent in her role, while Dushyant Wagh, Pranati Damodar and Vivek Raghuvanshi also make their respective parts count.

Direction

Director Sachin Saraf deserves credit for choosing an interesting and socially relevant subject. He attempts to explore the vulnerable side of a police officer whose authority, reputation and identity suddenly come under question.

A major portion of the film unfolds inside a prison, making the atmosphere and the protagonist’s psychological struggle central to the narrative. The director manages to capture the tension of prison life while maintaining the emotional core of the story.

He also succeeds in extracting natural performances from Amit Sadh and the supporting cast. The combination of action, drama and emotional conflict gives the film its narrative appeal.

Technical Aspects

The cinematography by DOP Anil Akki effectively captures the film’s dark, tense and gritty atmosphere, particularly in the prison sequences, while bringing out the characters’ emotions through compelling visuals. The background score enhances the suspense and emotional intensity, while the crisp editing keeps the narrative engaging. Overall, the technical finesse complements the film’s intense storytelling.

Final Verdict

Pratap is a serious action-drama thriller that explores the downfall of a powerful police officer who goes from being a celebrated encounter specialist to an ordinary prisoner fighting for his dignity and justice.

The film highlights how a single incident, amplified by social media and complicated by politics and systemic pressures, can change a person’s life overnight. Its emotional narrative, engaging premise and strong performances, particularly by Amit Sadh, make it worth watching.

With a talented ensemble cast and a story that holds attention, Pratap offers an interesting cinematic experience. If you enjoy films revolving around police investigations, prison life, courtroom battles and powerful performances, this one deserves a place on your watchlist.